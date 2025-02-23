Shane Walsh points the way as Galway outgun Donegal

Galway 0-21

Donegal 0-14

SHANE WALSH PRODUCED a stunning display of shooting as Galway ended Donegal’s winning start to the league despite twice playing periods with just 13 men at Pearse Stadium.

But Galway did more than enough to offset a red card and two black cards to score their first home league win over Donegal since 2009 when manager Padraic Joyce was the captain for the Tribesmen.

Galway, aided by the very strong wind, led by 0-17 to 0-1 at the interval having kicked seven two-pointers with Walsh leading the way.

Walsh went into the contest as the top two-point scorer in Division 1 with eight efforts and he added another four in the opening half, three of them from play in an exhibition of shooting.

He got his first inside two minutes was followed by similar efforts from Matthew Tierney and goalkeeper Conor Flaherty, one of three late changes for Galway which also included the withdrawal of Footballer of the Year.

Michael Murphy was also missing from the Donegal squad with selector Neil McGee confirming beforehand that the 35-year old, who made his return last weekend for the first time since 2022, is following a detailed plan which will probably see him return to action next week.

Jim McGuinness and Pádraic Joyce after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Galway used the wind well and the strength of the wind was apparent when an Oisin Gallen effort after 10 minutes came back into play just when it seemed to be going over the bar.

Walsh got his second two-pointer with a sublime effort from 50 metres on the right to lead by 0-8 to 0-0 after 12 minutes, before Rob Finnerty added a two-point free and then one from play along with Daniel O’Flaherty to push the lead out to 12 after 21 minutes.

Two more Walsh two-pointers, one from a free on the left and the other from play on the right extended the lead before Liam Silke went forward to get his first point of the league to make it 0-17 to 0-0 after 28 minutes.

Conor O’Donnell eventually opened Donegal’s account from a 20-metre free five minutes from the break.

And then just before the interval Galway’s Tierney was harshly red-carded for a high challenge on Hugh McFadden.

A couple of two-pointers from Daire O Baoill and one from Conor O’Donnell helped Donegal reduce the margin but Walsh responded with a couple of points for Galway to leave it 0-19 to 0-6 after 50 minutes but then Galway defender O’Flaherty was black-carded for an off-the-ball push on Shane O’Donnell.

That left Galway down to 13 men for ten minutes but they only conceded points to Ciaran Thompson, Oisin Gallen and O Baoill during that spell to take a 0-19 to 0-9 into the closing 13 minutes.

Peadar Mogan went forward to shoot a two-pointer but after another point from Walsh, Galway were again reduced to 13 men after 63 minutes when Finnian O Laoi pulled down Mark Curran as the Donegal defender tried to come out.

But Galway’s lead was never threatened with Walsh and the superb John Maher extending their lead before Shane O’Donnell, O Baoill and Thompson hit late points for Donegal but they could do little to prevent a first loss of the campaign.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-11 (2 2pt scores, 2 2pt frees, 0-2f), Rob Finnerty 0-3 (2pt free), Matthew Tierney 2pt score, Conor Flaherty 2pt score, Daniel O’Flaherty 0-1, Liam Silke 0-1, John Maher 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Daire O Baoill 0-6 (2 2pt scores), Peadar Mogan 2pt score, Ciaran Thompson 0-2, Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Oisin Gallen 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1.

Galway:

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 7. Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) 4. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 18. Sean Fitzgerald (Barna), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin)

19. Cian Hernon (Barna), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 11. Sam O’Neill (St. James’) 12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales) for Flaherty (half-time)

17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Fitzgerald (44)

24. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal) for O’Neill (44)

20. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Olieáin Árann) for Hernon (50)

23. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Finnerty (60)

Donegal:

1.Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Mark Curran (Dungloe), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 4. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana), 12. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Domhnall Mac Giolla Bríde (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill), 11. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair), 12. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

19. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey), 15. Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Subs:

25. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs) for McHugh (half-time)

20. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill) for Mac Giolla Bríde (half-time)

24. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) for Doherty (half-time)

21. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill) for McFadden (57)

26. Charles McGuinness (Naomh Conaill) for Brennan (57)

Ref: David Coldrick (Meath).