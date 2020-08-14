This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish international Williams takes player/coach role at Millwall

Shaun Williams will be part of Gary Rowett’s coaching staff from next season.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 14 Aug 2020, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,704 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5176063
File photo of Shaun Williams.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL SHAUN Williams has been promoted to a player/coach role at Millwall. 

33-year-old Williams- who has three senior caps for Ireland and scored in a 4-1 Nations League loss away to Wales in 2018 – has played more than 250 times for Millwall, and will combine that role with a positon on Gary Rowett’s coaching staff from next season. 

“From a cultural point of view, keeping Willo involved is great”, said Rowett. “He understands the players, understands the club, but also, he has a really good knowledge of the game. He sees the next move before a lot of other players do, and that’s a good insight into what I’m hoping for from a coaching perspective.

“He won’t have to do loads to start with, he’ll do the odd session, sit in on meetings and feel his way into things. Predominantly, he will still be playing, but when I ask him to coach, he’ll coach. When I need to get a different tactical perspective, I’ll pick his brains and ask him about it. I think that’s quite a nice combination.”

Williams made his Drogheda debut in 2008 having spent time on loan at Dundalk and Finn Harps, then spending time with Sporting Fingal before moving to the UK to join MK Dons. Williams spent two seasons with Dons before moving to Millwall in 2014. 

Millwall’s most recent Championship season under Rowett was successful, climbing from 21st position to eighth, ultimately finishing two points from the play-offs. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

