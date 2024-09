GALWAY’S SHAUNA BOCQUET has been denied a place in tonight’s T54 100m race by a tenth of a second.

Competing in the second heat, Bocquet came in 5th place with a time of 17 seconds, just behind Switzerland’s Alexandra Helbling at 16.90.

Eight-time Gold medallist, Tatyana McFadden of the United States recorded the fastest time down the track with 15.55 and she will go into the final as hot favourite.