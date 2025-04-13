WHEN GALWAY RAN out onto the pitch for the Very Camogie League Division 1A final last year, the woman that captained them to victory in the 2023 decider was confined to sideline duties, wearing a bib and carrying water bottles.

Just a few weeks later, Shauna Healy was putting on bibs, after giving birth to Billy. It wasn’t routine, with Healy having an unplanned caesarean and then getting an infection that knocked her for six.

But there isn’t a forward in the land who will be shocked that she is back in maroon as Galway return to the League decider against Cork, who beat them in the All-Ireland final last August, at FBD Semple Stadium today [throw-in 2.15pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Billy (11 months old) will be there too, along with Healy’s husband Darragh Burke, and family members. It will be special and important, because without that support network, it would not have been possible.

This is a family wedded to Gaelic games. So wedded, indeed, that Healy and Burke postponed their actual wedding date five days in December 2022, when the All-Ireland club semi-final Darragh would be playing in for St Thomas’ against Dunloy, was scheduled for the day before.

Still though, the salient takeaway from this conversation is that all things being equal, childbirth or being a mother, is no hindrance to returning to activity, even of the high-performance nature. No matter the understandable ingrained anxiety that can linger and some old-school notions that may still exist.

“Having a baby is no obstacle to playing camogie or whatever it is you want to do,” is how Healy puts it. “And sometimes, maybe, people think it is. But just go ahead and do it.”

She appreciated being kept involved by Galway manager Cathal Murray, though looking on helplessly as Galway lost to Tipp by a point was torture. All the time, though, she had every intention of getting back on the horse.

“I love it, and I enjoy it, and it’s a big part of my life. I’m only 32, so I was just like, if I recover, which I did, absolutely (I was going to try). So when Cathal rang me, I suppose last December, I was like, ‘yeah, yeah’. Once I ran it by Darragh, and made sure we kind of were set up and could manage it, I just said, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ and here we are.”

Healy is back in full flow. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Not that it was a walk in the park. There’s a reason most of us don’t play sport at an elite level. But following the advice of her medical and conditioning gurus, and with the domestic support structure in place – headed by Billy’s doting grandparents, Marita and Noel Healy, and Paula and John Burke – it all went pretty smoothly, once the aforementioned infection was given the same treatment as a marauding corner-forward.

The Ardrahan defender has played every minute for Galway in 2025, including pre-season challenge matches.

“I had Billy in May. I was very active throughout the whole pregnancy, so I had a good old baseline of fitness. But then I thought I was fairly fit for labour but unfortunately enough, I had a C-section in the end. So it didn’t go to plan. But that’s life, that happens and Billy was fine.

“I got an infection then for about five weeks after that, so I had a hard enough time now with it. But then, I suppose, after that, it’s been grand.

“I went back down to the club maybe eight or nine weeks after. I was just needing to do something; you know when you’re used to a routine? I was like, ‘I need to get out of the house. No more!’ I was kind of pucking around for the first few sessions, having the chat more. I was more a nuisance than anything, I’d say.”

She came on for the second half of a club league final.

“I was actually wing-forward, and a ball came and I just said to the girl, ‘Don’t hit me, don’t hit me, I’m after having a section!’ The poor girl.”

It was an important psychological hurdle cleared and with the first slap received, any lingering worry drained away. By the time Galway came calling, she had the club championship behind her. And she never went off script.

“I asked the physio in the hospital and she was mighty. She said, ‘Don’t go too mad.’ I said I wouldn’t but I kind of knew my own body. I knew I had a lot of work done. I recovered fairly quick, if that makes sense, even after having an infection but that was down to just having a good baseline.

Facing Amy O'Connor in the 2021 All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“Of course, there is the fear. There is the fear of if I get hit into the stomach, or if I sprint too hard, something could happen. But once you do it enough times, and you keep going training, and you keep at it, and you keep doing your bit of stretching and your exercises that you’ve been told to do by your Women’s Health physio, or the physios in the hospital, you will get there.”

County was another level but by now, she was all-in, doing a lot on her own, even getting a former Ardrahan coach, Damien Finnerty, to put her through her paces a couple of nights a week to ensure she would not make a show of herself when going back in with the county.

And with the patience and support of Murray, his coaches, and the players, she hasn’t missed a beat.

Of course, throughout it all was Billy. Not a hindrance to the process. Not a stress causer.

A strength. A stress remover. Giving Super Mammy the superpower of context.

“I don’t know what we would do without him. He’s the best in the world, and he’s given us a new perspective on everything.

“It’s great to be back in a league final, it’s a final at the end of the day, and it is extra special this time. But regardless of the outcome, when I go home, it’s all about Billy. I don’t stress about anything too much anymore. My main focus is him and him going to bed, or is he fed, or does he need to be bathed or whatever.

“I’m really looking forward to the game. I mean, I’m really enjoying it. Whatever happens, happens and that’s it, you know? You just have to go through life like that. You don’t know what’s around the corner for anyone. We’re very lucky to be able to do it, we’re in a great position. We’re very privileged to put on Galway jerseys. We’re blessed.”

Not that opposition forwards can expect a watered down model of the human limpet, the brick wall with the sure touch. What got her to Thurles today illustrates that the fire has not dimmed one iota.

Healy and her husband, Darragh Burke, at the 2022 All-Star awards. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

But even with that, the woman who has always shied away from interviews, is thinking about the bigger picture. Her pervading message throughout is a simple one, but an imperative.

“I’d just like to say again that there’s no reason why women can’t get back to what they enjoy and what they what they love doing after having a baby, regardless of if it’s inter-county or whatever it is they enjoy. Just go for it first and you can look at it then after if it’s not for you.

“I think the big thing for me was just to have no regrets. You know, if it didn’t work out, it didn’t work out, but at least I tried and I wouldn’t be wondering if I should have given it a go.”

Opposition forwards may be wishing she stayed at home. Galway and all belonging to them are delighted she didn’t.