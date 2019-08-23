Linfield's third goal against Qarabag last night was special

Lavery celebrates his second goal. Source: Niall Carson

IRISH PREMIERSHIP SIDE Linfield earned a terrific result against Qarabag in their Europa League play-off first leg last night.

David Healy’s men will take a slender lead to Azerbaijan next week after defeating Dundalk’s Champions League victors 3-2 at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland forward Shayne Lavery scored two on the night, and the second of his brace is worth a couple of watches at least.

Out-muscling Qarabag’s last defender at the halfway line, the former Everton youth player storms forward and cuts inside an opponent who has tracked back before curling the ball beyond Brazilian goalkeeper Vagner.