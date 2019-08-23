This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Linfield's third goal against Qarabag last night was special

Northern Ireland forward Shayne Lavery bagged a brace at Windsor Park.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Aug 2019, 10:57 AM
43 minutes ago 1,089 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4778923

Linfield v Qarabag FK - UEFA Europa League - Play-off - First Leg - Windsor Park Lavery celebrates his second goal. Source: Niall Carson

IRISH PREMIERSHIP SIDE Linfield earned a terrific result against Qarabag in their Europa League play-off first leg last night. 

David Healy’s men will take a slender lead to Azerbaijan next week after defeating Dundalk’s Champions League victors 3-2 at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland forward Shayne Lavery scored two on the night, and the second of his brace is worth a couple of watches at least. 

Out-muscling Qarabag’s last defender at the halfway line, the former Everton youth player storms forward and cuts inside an opponent who has tracked back before curling the ball beyond Brazilian goalkeeper Vagner. 

COMMENTS (3)

