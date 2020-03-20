This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Download a free copy of The42's colouring book and entertain the young sports fan in your house

She Can! features some of Ireland’s top female athletes.

By Adrian Russell Friday 20 Mar 2020, 11:46 AM
Friday 20 Mar 2020, 11:46 AM
https://the42.ie/5047615

LOTS OF US are cooped up at home with kids at the moment as the population tries to wait out this crisis. 

Attempting to keep young minds occupied, without resorting to too much screen time, can be tricky. 

So, we at The42 thought we could help a little by making our colouring book available to the country for free.

Produced with award-winning illustrator Chris Judge, She Can! features some of the best female sports stars we have; like Louise Quinn, Rachael Blackmore, Katie Taylor and Annalise Murphy.

The book — which featured on the Late Late Toy Show — contains bios of each of the athletes along with fun Q&As. 

Click here to download a copy for free, print it off, and entertain the next tomorrow’s Irish sports stars for a few hours. 

She Can! was produced with the support of our members. Join the community of Irish sports fans who help shape our coverage and back big projects like this — or learn more about the benefits likes podcasts, events, newsletters and discounts — here

Download The42's She Can! here

Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

