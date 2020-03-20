Download a free copy of The42's colouring book and entertain the young sports fan in your house

LOTS OF US are cooped up at home with kids at the moment as the population tries to wait out this crisis.

Attempting to keep young minds occupied, without resorting to too much screen time, can be tricky.

So, we at The42 thought we could help a little by making our colouring book available to the country for free.

Produced with award-winning illustrator Chris Judge, She Can! features some of the best female sports stars we have; like Louise Quinn, Rachael Blackmore, Katie Taylor and Annalise Murphy.

The book — which featured on the Late Late Toy Show — contains bios of each of the athletes along with fun Q&As.

Click here to download a copy for free, print it off, and entertain the next tomorrow’s Irish sports stars for a few hours.

