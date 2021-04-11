Ireland's Egan makes first start since February as Arsenal prevail

ARSENAL EARNED a 3-0 win over Sheffield United this evening to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europa via the Premier League alive.
The match saw Ireland international John Egan make his first Premier League start since February when he suffered a serious injury against West Ham.
The Cork-born centre-back appeared off the bench in last week’s 2-1 defeat against Leeds.
More to follow
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS