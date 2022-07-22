Shels bring top-four challenge into focus with win over UCD

UCD 0-2 Shelbourne

Darryl Geraghty reports from UCD Bowl

SHELBOURNE OVERCAME 10-man UCD with an impressive second half showing at a glorious UCD Bowl.

Following a fairly tame first half, second-half goals from top scorer Sean Boyd and Dan Carr gave the Reds a valuable three points against a stubborn Students side, who lost captain Jack Keaney to a red card in the second half.

It was the hosts who started the better, pressing the nervy Shels rearguard high and on another day could have taken the lead if it wasn’t for a close call early on.

A long ball over the top gave front man Dylan Duffy half a chance of getting in on goal. Brendan Clarke who was quick off his line to sweep up, but the experienced stopper took a heavy touch allowing Duffy to challenge and, after a tangle between the two, finish brilliantly from distance only to hear the referee’s whistle for a free out.

In a tight and tense first half, there was little in the way of goalmouth action before the 37th minute when Donal Higgins tried his luck from distance for the first real strike on goal.

Shels’ only chance of the half fell nicely to Shane Farrell, but the Finglas native scuffed his near-post shot straight at Lorcan Healy.

Duff’s introduction of Brian McManus to the middle of the park at the break, with Farrell going to right wing-back, gave Shels a better balance. But the Reds must have also gotten a rocket from their manager as they looked a different side with the game finally coming to life. Just minutes after the restart Sean Boyd failed to capitalise from a scuffed miskick from Healy, volleying wide with the goal at his mercy.

The home side were reduced to 10 men seconds later when skipper Keaney saw red for hauling down Jack Moylan, as the pacey front man sharply cut across the big centre back in the area. Up stepped Boyd to grab his seventh of the season, calmly slotting his penalty to the right and making amends for his gilt-edged miss moments earlier.

To their credit, the Students didn’t let their heads drop and continued to push for an equaliser but were punished late on as Boyd’s replacement, Dan Carr, bent a beautifully curled effort from all of 25 yards to secure all three points.

Shels now sit just five points behind fourth-place St. Patrick’s Athletic, who have played a game more, and with their rivals being inconsistent, a continued run of good form will have Duff’s side in the conversation at least.

UCD AFC: Lorcan Healy, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam (Johnny Haist, 85’), Jack Keaney, Mark Dignam (John Ryan, 57’), Evan Caffrey, Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan, 72’), Dara Keane, Donal Higgins (Tommy Lonergan, 57’), Sean Brennan (Alex Dunne, 57’), Sam Todd

Subs not used: Kian Moore, Jamie Duggan, Toby Jinad, Danny Norris

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, Conor Kane, Shane Griffin, JJ Lunney, Sean Boyd (Daniel Carr, 85’), Jack Moylan, Shane Farrell, Josh Giurgi (Brian McManus, 45’), Gavin Molloy (Aodh Dervin 89’), Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge (Aaron O’Driscoll, 88’)

Subs not used: Scott Van Der Slyis, JR Wilson, Adam Thomas, Gavin Hodgins, Lewis Temple

Referee: John McLaughlin