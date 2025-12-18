Shelbourne end Conference League campaign with Celje draw

Celje 0

Shelbourne 0

SHELBOURNE BOWED OUT of their UEFA Conference League campaign with a creditable scoreless draw away to already-qualified Celje in Slovenia.

Joey O’Brien’s side finished their ground-breaking league phase campaign on two points as the 34th-ranked of 36 teams.

They weren’t able to find the goal they craved, despite coming closer than previous outings, as they exited without hitting the net in six games.

Kerr McInroy fired over with an early sight of goal before the Slovenian league leaders began to give chase for the victory needed to secure a top-eight berth and a direct route through to the last 16.

However, Mipo Odubeko flashed a shot wide and McInroy came closer on the half-hour with an effort from outside the box which Zan-Luk Leban turned around the post.

At the other end, Ivica Vidovic was denied by Wessel Speel as the sides reached half-time level.

Shels were pinned back after the break, although John Martin did counter to force Leban into another save.

Juanjo Nieto came closer to a Celje winner, just missing the target, while Speel dealt comfortably with everything directed towards the net.

McInroy turned a late chance to snatch it for Shels just wide as time ran on an impressive away display.

Elsewhere, Andrew Omobamidele played the full match as Strasbourg secured top spot in the league phase with a 3-1 win over Breidablik.

Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar finished 14th, one place behind Celje, after being held to a scoreless draw with Jagiellonia Bialystok.