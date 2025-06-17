The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shelbourne draw Linfield in Champions League qualifier
SHELBOURNE HAVE BEEN drawn with Linfield in the first round of Champions League qualifying.
Damien Duff’s League of Ireland champions will face their Irish League counterparts at home in Tolka Park for the first leg on 8/9 July.
The return will be at Windsor Park on 15/16 July.
More to follow…
