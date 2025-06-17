Advertisement
Shelbourne boss Damien Duff. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Shelbourne draw Linfield in Champions League qualifier

Sides will meet in first-round with first leg at Tolka Park on 8/9 July and return a week later.
1.30pm, 17 Jun 2025

SHELBOURNE HAVE BEEN drawn with Linfield in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Damien Duff’s League of Ireland champions will face their Irish League counterparts at home in Tolka Park for the first leg on 8/9 July.

The return will be at Windsor Park on 15/16 July.

More to follow…

