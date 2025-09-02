Advertisement
More Stories
Tolka Park (file pic). Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeBoost

Shelbourne owners pump €3 million into club

It’s another boost for the Irish team, who recently qualified for the Uefa Conference League group stages.
6.06pm, 2 Sep 2025

SHELBOURNE HAVE received a €3 million cash injection.

The club confirmed today that “significant investment” has been received from shareholders Mickey O’Rourke, Cathal Doyle and Neil Doyle.

As first reported by The Irish Independent’s Dan McDonnell, the club have received €2.25 million from Doyle brothers, which increases their stake from 20% to 41%.

An additional €750,000 was contributed by O’Rourke, whose stake decreases from 60% to 49%.

The investment, which was completed before Shels qualified for the Uefa Conference League group stages by beating Linfield at Windsor Park last week, is part of an overall three-year funding plan.

The Dublin club’s CEO, Tomás Quinn, said: “Our shareholders continue to demonstrate their commitment to developing the foundations of long-term and sustained success.

“This investment will allow us to continue our focus on developing facilities both at our training ground and at Tolka Park, alongside the elevation of our football departments both at Academy and Senior Levels.

“We will also continue to develop our commercial and core business operations backed by this significant investment. I’m excited to continue our work together at this exciting time for the club.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie