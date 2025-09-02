Shelbourne owners pump €3 million into club

SHELBOURNE HAVE received a €3 million cash injection.

The club confirmed today that “significant investment” has been received from shareholders Mickey O’Rourke, Cathal Doyle and Neil Doyle.

As first reported by The Irish Independent’s Dan McDonnell, the club have received €2.25 million from Doyle brothers, which increases their stake from 20% to 41%.

An additional €750,000 was contributed by O’Rourke, whose stake decreases from 60% to 49%.

The investment, which was completed before Shels qualified for the Uefa Conference League group stages by beating Linfield at Windsor Park last week, is part of an overall three-year funding plan.

The Dublin club’s CEO, Tomás Quinn, said: “Our shareholders continue to demonstrate their commitment to developing the foundations of long-term and sustained success.

“This investment will allow us to continue our focus on developing facilities both at our training ground and at Tolka Park, alongside the elevation of our football departments both at Academy and Senior Levels.

“We will also continue to develop our commercial and core business operations backed by this significant investment. I’m excited to continue our work together at this exciting time for the club.”