Shelbourne's next Champions League game to be broadcast by Premier Sports

PREMIER SPORTS HAVE announced they will show Shelbourne’s clash with Qarabag on Wednesday next.

Shelbourne booked their place in the Uefa Champions League second qualifying round after beating Linfield 2-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 in Windsor Park last night to progress thanks to a first-leg 1-0 victory at Tolka Park.

Match coverage of the home leg at Tolka Park on Wednesday against Azerbaijan side Qarabag will begin at 7.15pm, with Aisling O’Reilly presenting alongside Kenny Cunningham and Dave Rogers. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

The second leg, in Azerbaijan takes place on Wednesday, 30 July.

Premier Sports is available as part of a ‘Sports Extra’ pack in Ireland on Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone.

Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription.

Fans can also pay to watch on the Premier Sports Player, a streaming service available on platforms such as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, Fire TV and Android TV and Chromecast.