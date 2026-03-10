STEPHEN BRADLEY WAS fuming and Joey O’Brien had little sympathy.

“I haven’t a clue. Someone over there said it to me. What’s he saying, that it was out, was it? Under-10 stuff isn’t it. Play to the whistle,” the Shelbourne boss said.

The controversy in question centred around how Shamrock Rovers conceded their second goal. Kameron Ledwidge whipped a cross in from the right and as it looped dangerously close to going out of play it appeared that referee Rob Hennessy pointed for a goal kick.

Tolka Park is in dreamland!😲



John Martin doubles Shels lead, live on LOITV. pic.twitter.com/1inq2RGDJW — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 9, 2026

Some Rovers players stopped while some – like Aaron Greene – began to run away from danger. The whistle was never blown and when the cross landed on the pitch at the other side play continued.

Harry Wood, who scored a fine goal minutes earlier, crossed and John Martin scored to put Shels 2-0 up. Rovers rallied to get level before half-time and the sides shared the points but Bradley was by no means impressed by Hennessy’s control of the situation, despite describing him as one of the best referees in the country.

“We’re disappointed. We should win the game. To be fair, Wood’s goal is a good goal,” the Rovers manager said.

“But after that, the referee’s horrendous for the second goal. He points to the goal kick and then allows it to play on, our players stop. It’s a tap in. It’s ridiculous stuff. Crazy from one of the best refs in the country. That’s awful.

“You can see Aaron Green looking at him. Aaron Greene stops. When do you ever see our players doing that? You’re not talking about young 17-year-olds. You’re talking about top players at the back there. Aaron is there.

“It’s incredible how he allows it to play. The fact that he’s after making that mistake. Our players stop. He has to blow the whistle. It’s nonsense stuff. It costs us three points.

“The officials tonight are good ones, you can speak to them. And Rob’s a good referee, but that’s awful. That’s schoolboy stuff. He’s either thought it’s out or heard it’s out from the linesman but either way he’s pointed to the goal kick, then our players stop and it’s play on. I don’t know what you do with that. It’s madness.”

Bradley’s side were good value for their draw and in search of finding a second-half winner Adam Brennan was introduced off the bench.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international has been named in the provisional squad for the senior team’s World Cup play-off with Czechia later this month, although he is still getting to grips with the demands of the schedule in the Premier Division after signing from UCD this winter.

“It’s clear to see. Even when he comes on tonight. We need to get him to the point where we can go Friday and Monday with him. And just let him go. But right now he’s learning that position.

“It’s a heavier load than he’s ever done. So you need to really manage him. But you see him when he came on. Straight away the threat that he gives us off that side. The fitter and stronger he gets. And the more he gets used to doing what we’re doing. These Friday and Mondays will suit him because he’ll have tired full-backs up against him. He’ll be very, very dangerous.”