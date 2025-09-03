Advertisement
More Stories
A general view of Tallaght Stadium. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeSoccer

Shelbourne designate Tallaght Stadium as home venue for Conference League

League of Ireland club were informed by Uefa that all three fixtures had to be played in same stadium.
3.43pm, 3 Sep 2025

SHELBOURNE WILL PLAY all three of their home games in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium.

Despite making the necessary improvements to Tolka Park for the duration of their qualifying campaign, the Reds were already aware that the Drumcondra venue would not meet requirements for this stage.

Club officials did look for clarity from Uefa on whether they could potentially stage games in different stadiums – Aviva Stadium had been mooted – but were informed it was a non-runner as per competition guidelines.

As a result, Tallaght Stadium was declared their home ground, and as Shamrock Rovers also qualified for the league phase an arrangement with fixtures was required to avoid any clashes.

It means Swedish side Hacken will be Shels’ first visitors for the opening game on 2 October.

A meeting with Drita of Kosovo is scheduled for 6 November before their last game in Dublin, and penultimate fixture of the league phase, against Crystal Palace on 11 December.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie