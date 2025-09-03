Shelbourne designate Tallaght Stadium as home venue for Conference League

SHELBOURNE WILL PLAY all three of their home games in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium.

Despite making the necessary improvements to Tolka Park for the duration of their qualifying campaign, the Reds were already aware that the Drumcondra venue would not meet requirements for this stage.

Club officials did look for clarity from Uefa on whether they could potentially stage games in different stadiums – Aviva Stadium had been mooted – but were informed it was a non-runner as per competition guidelines.

As a result, Tallaght Stadium was declared their home ground, and as Shamrock Rovers also qualified for the league phase an arrangement with fixtures was required to avoid any clashes.

It means Swedish side Hacken will be Shels’ first visitors for the opening game on 2 October.

A meeting with Drita of Kosovo is scheduled for 6 November before their last game in Dublin, and penultimate fixture of the league phase, against Crystal Palace on 11 December.