SHELBOURNE WILL PLAY all three of their home games in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium.
Despite making the necessary improvements to Tolka Park for the duration of their qualifying campaign, the Reds were already aware that the Drumcondra venue would not meet requirements for this stage.
Club officials did look for clarity from Uefa on whether they could potentially stage games in different stadiums – Aviva Stadium had been mooted – but were informed it was a non-runner as per competition guidelines.
As a result, Tallaght Stadium was declared their home ground, and as Shamrock Rovers also qualified for the league phase an arrangement with fixtures was required to avoid any clashes.
Advertisement
It means Swedish side Hacken will be Shels’ first visitors for the opening game on 2 October.
A meeting with Drita of Kosovo is scheduled for 6 November before their last game in Dublin, and penultimate fixture of the league phase, against Crystal Palace on 11 December.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shelbourne designate Tallaght Stadium as home venue for Conference League
SHELBOURNE WILL PLAY all three of their home games in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium.
Despite making the necessary improvements to Tolka Park for the duration of their qualifying campaign, the Reds were already aware that the Drumcondra venue would not meet requirements for this stage.
Club officials did look for clarity from Uefa on whether they could potentially stage games in different stadiums – Aviva Stadium had been mooted – but were informed it was a non-runner as per competition guidelines.
As a result, Tallaght Stadium was declared their home ground, and as Shamrock Rovers also qualified for the league phase an arrangement with fixtures was required to avoid any clashes.
It means Swedish side Hacken will be Shels’ first visitors for the opening game on 2 October.
A meeting with Drita of Kosovo is scheduled for 6 November before their last game in Dublin, and penultimate fixture of the league phase, against Crystal Palace on 11 December.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
League of Ireland LOI Shelbourne Soccer Uefa conference league