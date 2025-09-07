Shelbourne edge out Galway United on emotional day at Tolka Park

HARRY WOOD WAS the man on the spot for Shelbourne as they edged out Galway United on an emotional day for everybody at Tolka Park.

The winger scored a penalty 11 minutes from time after Rob Slein had hauled down Milan Mbeng in the box.

A minute’s silence and the laying of a wreath preceded the game in honour of United’s assistant manager, the universally loved Ollie Horgan, who tragically passed away last week.

A moment's silence for Ollie Horgan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Shelbourne's Mark Coyle and Conor McCormack of Galway United carry a wreath in memory of United assistant Horgan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

The impeccably observed silence from both sets of fans was a fitting prelude to what – in Horgan fashion – was keenly contested by two teams playing with ambition and spirit.

And it was Galway United who began the brighter, forcing Shels midfielder JJ Lunney to drop deep to deal with the threat of Dara McGuinness and Patrick Hickey up top.

Wing back Bobby Burns drove wide inside five minutes before Jimmy Keohane miscued his volley from the edge of the box past the post.

Shels found their feet and Mipo Odubeko stole the ball in midfield before squaring to Wood, whose tame effort was easily saved by Brendan Clarke.

John Martin saw a low effort saved but Clarke and Evan Caffrey skied his effort as the home side looked to assert themselves.

Wood put another effort over the bar from a good position while, following the resumption, John Martin was inches from connecting with an inviting cross from Odubeko.

The dam was broken in the final quarter, however, as the impressive Frenchman Mbeng burst into the box and was pulled back by Slevin.

Wood, who netted from the penalty spot in the emphatic Europa Conference League over Linfield, had his work cut out but expertly beat Clarke from 12 yards.

Wood (R) celebrates his goal with Sean Boyd. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

United pushed for an equaliser in the latter stages with Hickey, sub Axel Piesold and Esua all going close.

Hickey headed over and Englishman Piesold curled a corner inches wide as the final whistle approached.

And Esua, with virtually the final touch of the game, headed a cross from keeper Clarke – who had come up for a corner – into Wessel Speels arms as Shels held on to go fifth.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milan Mbeng (Seán Gannon 86), Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett, James Norris (Kameron Ledwidge 58); Evan Caffrey, Kerr McInroy (Ali Coote 58), JJ Lunney, Harry Wood; John Martin (Seán Boyd 70), Mipo Odubeko (Daniel Kelly 70).

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Garry Buckley, Killian Brouder, Rob Slevin (Vincent Borden 84); Jeannot Esua, Jimmy Keohane (Axel Piesold 84), David Hurley (Jeremy Sivi 84), Edward McCarthy (Aaron Bolger 64), Bobby Burns; Dara McGuinness (Stephen Walsh 75), Patrick Hickey.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).