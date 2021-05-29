Wexford's draw with Shels opens door for Peamount to stretch their lead at the top

Shelbourne 0

Wexford Youths 0

Andrew Dempsey reports from Tolka Park

A RESOLUTE WEXFORD YOUTHS held Shelbourne to a scoreless draw at Tolka Park on Saturday afternoon.

The result sees both teams remain in second and third place respectively, although it does open the door for Peamount United to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Both teams came into the game off the back of wins over Bohemians – with Shels running out 1-0 winners, while Youths earned a 7-1 success. However, it was the Reds who started this game the better of the two, with Jess Gargan heading wide from Noelle Murray’s floating free-kick.

Jessie Stapleton then went close herself moments later from a Murray corner, but her header went over the bar – before Jamie Finn then went close with a curling effort that Kiev Gray was equal to.

Tom Elmes’ side grew into the game after a slow start, but Lauren Dwyer’s long-range strike on goal was the best they could muster up in a ten-minute purple patch. But Shels upped the ante on the half-hour mark, and ought to have scored not once, but twice in the space of five minutes.

First Saoirse Noonan was denied by Gray after being fed in by a great through ball from Ciara Grant, before Emily Whelan was denied by the Wexford keeper again after latching onto a long ball.

50’ | Back underway and Emily Whelan has hit the bar.



𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞 0️⃣-0️⃣ 𝐖𝐞𝐱𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐘𝐅𝐂#RedsTogether | #DublinsFinest pic.twitter.com/R1cTw17gl0 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) May 29, 2021

Kylie Murphy dragged a shot wide minutes later as the half-time whistle approached, but could not trouble Budden enough in the Shels goal. Noonan then raced through for the hosts before the break – but she could not steer her low effort on target to trouble Gray.

Like the opening half, the Reds started the better of the two – and really should have opened the scoring through Jessica Ziu – although she could dink the ball over Gray and into the back of the net.

The Youths however went close themselves through Ciara Rossiter – but she could only blaze her curling strike over the bar after being fed the ball with a pull-back from Dwyer.

But the best chance of the half was to come in the 73 rd minute as Pearl Slattery saw her header crash off the bar after a cross into the six-yard box from Ziu. The rebound from Slattery’s effort ended up with Jamie Finn, but she too could not convert – heading wide.

Wexford finished the game the better of the two – and ought to have stolen a late win through substitute Sinead Taylor who went close twice. First, she forced a good save from Budden before she then missed a gilt-edged chance in the 85 th minute to win the game as it finished scoreless.

SHELBOURNE: Amanda Budden; Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Rachel Graham, Jessica Gargan; Jessica Ziu, Emily Whelan, Ciara Grant, Jamie Finn; Saoirse Noonan, Noelle Murray (Mia Dodd 85).

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Kiev Gray; Lynn Craven, Lauren Dwyer (Orlaith Conlon 88), Ciara Rossiter, Nicola Sinnott; Aoibheann Clancy, Aisling Frawley (Doireann Fahey 77), Edel Kennedy, Kylie Murphy; Lynn Marie Grant, Lauren Kelly (Sinead Taylor 64).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.