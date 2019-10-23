Shelbourne go top as title race heats up ahead of Peamount's final game

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 10:50 PM
Rebecca Cooke celebrates scoring a goal for Shelbourne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Rebecca Cooke celebrates scoring a goal for Shelbourne.
Rebecca Cooke celebrates scoring a goal for Shelbourne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE STORMED TO the top of the Só Hotels Women’s National League (WNL) tonight to put the pressure on Peamount United, who will play their final game of the season on Saturday.

Shelbourne claimed a convincing 4-0 victory, two goals struck apiece in either half, to defeat DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl.

They hit the front early on courtesy of Rebecca Cooke in the 4th minute and then approaching half-time Jessica Ziu was on target to put them two to the good at the interval.

Cooke was on target again early in the second half when she grabbed their third goal in the 49th minute and then Emily Whelan rounded off the scoring in the 79th minute.

The result leaves Shelbourne a point ahead of Peamount as they conclude their campaign with the spotlight on Saturday’s last round of matches as Peamount entertain Cork City at 6.30pm.

 

