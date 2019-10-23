Shelbourne go top as title race heats up ahead of Peamount's final game

SHELBOURNE STORMED TO the top of the Só Hotels Women’s National League (WNL) tonight to put the pressure on Peamount United, who will play their final game of the season on Saturday.

Shelbourne claimed a convincing 4-0 victory, two goals struck apiece in either half, to defeat DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl.

They hit the front early on courtesy of Rebecca Cooke in the 4th minute and then approaching half-time Jessica Ziu was on target to put them two to the good at the interval.

Cooke was on target again early in the second half when she grabbed their third goal in the 49th minute and then Emily Whelan rounded off the scoring in the 79th minute.

The result leaves Shelbourne a point ahead of Peamount as they conclude their campaign with the spotlight on Saturday’s last round of matches as Peamount entertain Cork City at 6.30pm.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand