Shishkin strikes Lightning gold at Doncaster

Shishkin ridden by Nico de Boinville on their way to winning

SHISHKIN DELIVERED ANOTHER supreme display in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

With Cheddleton a late absentee, only four went to post for the Grade Two and Nico de Boinville settled the 1-7 favourite in third.

Eldorado Allen and Est Illic set a decent tempo in the testing ground before Est Illic found it too much with half a mile to run.

De Boinville just had to niggle on the Nicky Henderson-trained market leader, but he joined Eldorado Allen at the fourth last and the race was soon over.

Shishkin’s jumping in the straight was perfect and he finished with his head in his chest, prevailing by eight and a half lengths.