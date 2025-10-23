Late heartbreak for Shelbourne in Macedonia

Shkendija 1

Shelbourne 0

SHELBOURNE SUFFERED a heartbreaking late 1-0 defeat away to North Macedonian team Shkendija in the Uefa Conference League tonight.

An unfortunate Paddy Barrett own goal in second-half stoppage ensured the Irish side would come home with nothing, missing out on a potential €133,000 for a draw and €400,000 win-bonus, having already secured over €3 million by qualifying for the league phase.

A defeat for the 2024 Premier Division champions will feel particularly galling, as they looked comfortable for long stretches of the game.

There were the occasional nervy moments for Shels in an otherwise uneventful first half.

Just after the half-hour mark, Aleksandër Trumçi burst into the area only to see his low cross deflected out for a corner.

Moments later, Endrit Krasniqi’s probing pass over the top had the visitors in bother, but an alert Wessel Speel rushed out to claim the ball ahead of the onrushing Liridon Latifi.

Yet the Dutch goalkeeper had barely been tested as the half-time whistle sounded, with Joey O’Brien’s side looking defensively sound.

Advertisement

Shkendija tried their luck with a couple of pot shots after the break, but none put Speel under serious pressure.

Jack Henry-Francis then could have done better with his wayward shot after being slipped through on goal by Mipo Odubeko.

And Shels’ growing confidence was emphasised by their introduction of two strikers — Sean Boyd and John Martin — on the hour mark in an attempt to win the game.

Ex-Waterford attacker Martin, who signed a new contract earlier this week, almost put the visitors ahead five minutes later, as his header from a well-delivered Kerr McInroy free kick came back off the post.

Milan Mbeng had been one of the Dubliners’ best outlets all evening, and the French full-back made a great run down the right in the second half only to badly overhit the ensuing cross.

It felt as if Shels might come to regret not making the most of these rare second-half chances, and so it proved.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late on as Boyd hobbled off injured after O’Brien had already introduced all five substitutes.

And Shkendija capitalised on their man advantage in stoppage time.

Substitute Ali Coote couldn’t properly connect with an attempted clearance from a corner.

The ball fell kindly for Ronaldo Webster, and in trying to keep clear away the Jamaica international’s driven low cross, Barrett could only turn the ball into the net in the last meaningful act of the contest.

Having drawn their opener 0-0 with Swedish side BK Häcken, the pressure will be increased on Shels to win their next European encounter against Kosovo Superleague outfit Drita on 6 November at Tallaght Stadium.

Shkendija: 24. Baboucarr Gaye 2. Aleksandër Trumçi 15. Imran Fetai 5. Klisman Cake 11. Ronaldo Webster 17. Arbin Zejnullai (Ramadani 46) 6. Adamu Alhassan (Qaka 70) 29. Fabrice Tamba (Krstevski 77) 10. Endrit Krasniqi (Ademi 88) 77. Liridon Latifi (Spahiu 46) 7. Besart Ibraimi

Subs: 25. Astrit Amzai 3. Egzon Belica 4. Reshat Ramadani 8. Florent Ramadani 9. Fiton Ademi 16. Mevlan Murati 19. Vane Krstevski 20. Atdhe Mazari 26. Anes Meliqi 27. Lorik Kaba 28. Kamer Qaka 49. Sebastjan Spahiu

Shelbourne: 13. Wessel Speel 18. James Norris (Kelly 74) 4. Kameron Ledwidge 29. Paddy Barrett 25. Milan Mbeng 8. Mark Coyle 23. Kerr McInroy (Coote 82) 6. Jonathan Lunney 21. Jack Henry-Francis (Caffrey 82) 7. Harry Wood (Martin 60) 11. Mipo Odubeko (Boyd 60)

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 73. Finn Moylan 2. Sean Gannon 3. Tyreke Wilson 5. Ellis Chapman 9. Seán Boyd 10. John Martin 14. Ali Coote 17. Daniel Kelly 24. Lewis Temple 27. Evan Caffrey