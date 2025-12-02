Here are the 2026 Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup draws

REIGNING SIGERSON CUP champions DCU will take on Ulster University in the opening round of this year’s third-level competition.

DCU defeated Ulster University after extra-time in the semi-final last season, before beating UCD at the final stage. The defeated finalists have been drawn against ATU Galway.

Fitzgibbon Cup title holders UL have been drawn with DCU and Maynooth University in their group. UL defeated DCU at the final stage last February.

The draws in full are:

Sigerson Cup

Round 1

(Tuesday 6/Wednesday 7 January at 7.30pm)

(A) TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry

(B) TU Dublin v DKIT

(C) St. Mary’s College v Maynooth University

(D) University College Dublin v ATU Galway

(E) Queens v University of Galway

(F) ATU Sligo v UCC

(G) MTU Cork v University of Limerick

(H) DCU Dóchas Éireann v Ulster University

Round 2A

(Tuesday 13/Wednesday 14 January at 7.30pm)

Winners A v Winners B

Winners C v Winners D

Winners E v Winners F

Winners G v Winners H

Round 2B

(Tuesday 13/Wednesday 14 January at 7.30pm)

Losers A v Losers B

Losers C v Losers D

Losers E v Losers F

Losers G v Losers H

Round 3 - (Tuesday 20/Wednesday 21 January at 7.30pm)

Quarter-finals - (Tuesday 27/Wednesday 28 January at 7.30pm)

Semi-finals - (Tuesday 3 February and Wednesday 4 February – 7.30pm)

Final - Date TBC

******

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

1. University of Limerick

2. Maynooth University

3. DCU Dóchas Éireann

Group B

1. UCC

2. MTU Cork

3. Garda College

Group C

1. University of Galway

2. UCD

3. TUS Midwest

Group D

1. Mary Immaculate College, Limerick

2. SETU Waterford

3. ATU Galway

(First team named has home advantage)

Round 1

Team 1 v Team 2 – Wednesday 7/Thursday 8 January – 7.30pm.

Round 2

Team 2 v Team 3 - Wednesday 14/Thursday 15 January – 7.30pm.

Round 3

Team 3 v Team 1 - Wednesday 21/Thursday 22 January – 7.30pm.

Quarter-finals

(Wednesday 28/Thursday 29 January)

Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B

Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group C

Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D

Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C

Semi-finals -

(Wednesday 4 February and Thursday 5 February – 7.30pm)

Final -

(W/C 9 February)

*****