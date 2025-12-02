Here are the 2026 Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup draws

REIGNING SIGERSON CUP champions DCU will take on Ulster University in the opening round of this year’s third-level competition.
DCU defeated Ulster University after extra-time in the semi-final last season, before beating UCD at the final stage. The defeated finalists have been drawn against ATU Galway.
Fitzgibbon Cup title holders UL have been drawn with DCU and Maynooth University in their group. UL defeated DCU at the final stage last February.
The draws in full are:
Sigerson Cup
Round 1
(Tuesday 6/Wednesday 7 January at 7.30pm)
(A) TUS Midlands v MTU Kerry
(B) TU Dublin v DKIT
(C) St. Mary’s College v Maynooth University
(D) University College Dublin v ATU Galway
(E) Queens v University of Galway
(F) ATU Sligo v UCC
(G) MTU Cork v University of Limerick
(H) DCU Dóchas Éireann v Ulster University
Round 2A
(Tuesday 13/Wednesday 14 January at 7.30pm)
Winners A v Winners B
Winners C v Winners D
Winners E v Winners F
Winners G v Winners H
Round 2B
(Tuesday 13/Wednesday 14 January at 7.30pm)
Losers A v Losers B
Losers C v Losers D
Losers E v Losers F
Losers G v Losers H
Round 3 - (Tuesday 20/Wednesday 21 January at 7.30pm)
Quarter-finals - (Tuesday 27/Wednesday 28 January at 7.30pm)
Semi-finals - (Tuesday 3 February and Wednesday 4 February – 7.30pm)
Final - Date TBC
******
Fitzgibbon Cup
Group A
1. University of Limerick
2. Maynooth University
3. DCU Dóchas Éireann
Group B
1. UCC
2. MTU Cork
3. Garda College
Group C
1. University of Galway
2. UCD
3. TUS Midwest
Group D
1. Mary Immaculate College, Limerick
2. SETU Waterford
3. ATU Galway
(First team named has home advantage)
Round 1
Team 1 v Team 2 – Wednesday 7/Thursday 8 January – 7.30pm.
Round 2
Team 2 v Team 3 - Wednesday 14/Thursday 15 January – 7.30pm.
Round 3
Team 3 v Team 1 - Wednesday 21/Thursday 22 January – 7.30pm.
Quarter-finals
(Wednesday 28/Thursday 29 January)
Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B
Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group C
Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D
Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C
Semi-finals -
(Wednesday 4 February and Thursday 5 February – 7.30pm)
Final -
(W/C 9 February)
*****
Home/Away arrangements are in place for the Sigerson Cup. Where no previous arrangement is in place, the first team drawn will be at home, and this will commence a reciprocal home/away arrangement going forward.
All knockout games will be played on a home-and-away basis subject to the 300km rule.
*****
