Friday 8 February, 2019
Sigerson Cup semi-final refixed to ease club v college clash but Silke still facing two games in one day

The meeting of NUIG and UCC will now be played 24 hours later.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 8 Feb 2019, 5:44 PM
Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke are key players for Corofin.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net
Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke are key players for Corofin.
Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke are key players for Corofin.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner.net

 THE SIGERSON CUP semi-final between NUIG and UCC has been rescheduled for Sunday February 17, the Higher Education GAA has confirmed.

The tie was originally down for decision on Saturday 16 February along with the other semi-final between UCD and St Mary’s at Cork’s Mallow GAA Complex.

It was also due to take place on the same day as the All-Ireland club football semi-finals.

That congested fixture schedule affected some high profile names including Corofin duo Kieran Molloy (NUIG) and Liam Silke (UCD) as well as David Shaw of UCC and Dr Crokes.

The Higher Education GAA has announced that NUIG v UCC semi-final will now take place 24 hours later which will alleviate that hectic schedule for some of the players involved. 

“Following a request from NUIG to Comhairle Árdoideachais, their Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final meeting with UCC has been moved to Sunday afternoon 17 February,” a statement read.

“No request for a fixture change was received from any of the other teams involved in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals.”

David Shaw David Shaw in action for Dr Crokes. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The fixture change means that Molloy and Shaw will avoid the fixture clash although they will still have a quick turnaround between their respective college and club games if they line out.

Silke is still facing two games in one day however as the meeting of UCD and St Mary’s is set to go ahead on Saturday as per the original Sigerson Cup fixture schedule.

There was a similar fixture clash for last year’s Sigerson Cup final, which took place the same day as Corofin’s All-Ireland club semi-final win over Moorefield in Tullamore.

Silke missed the 2018 third-level final after suffering an injury earlier in the day against Moorefield, while Molloy lined out in both games.

The defender received a garda escort from Tullamore to Santry and was introduced as a substitute in the Sigerson Cup final where his side lost out to UCD.

