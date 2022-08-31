Membership : Access or Sign Up
2018 Vuelta champion Simon Yates joins growing list of Covid cases

British rider the latest to withdraw after Sam Bennett was forced to quit race yesterday due to positive test.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 675 Views 1 Comment
Simon Yates is the 15th rider to test positive for Covid since last Friday.
Image: David Stockman
Image: David Stockman

SIMON YATES, THE 2018 Vuelta champion, withdrew ahead of the 11th stage of this year’s edition today after testing positive for Covid-19, his BikeExchange team announced.

The 30-year-old Briton was sitting in fifth position overall after gaining a place in Tuesday’s time trial.

“Team-BikeExchange-Jayco leader Simon Yates has been forced to withdraw from La Vuelta a España after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of today’s stage 11,” read a team statement.

“The 30-year-old suffered with mild symptoms overnight and returned a positive test this morning, and in accordance with strict team policy, Yates will not continue in La Vuelta.

“Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s medical team will carry out further testing to ensure the safety of other team riders and staff members.”

Yates is the 15th rider to test positive for Covid since last Friday.

Four cyclists had to pull out of Tuesday’s stage due to Covid, including Irishman Sam Bennett, who won two stages on this year’s race.

The remaining 155 riders will tackle Wednesday’s 191.2 kilometres stage from Alhama de Murcia to Almeria.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel holds a 2m 41s lead over Primoz Roglic in the overall standings.

– © AFP 2022

About the author
AFP

