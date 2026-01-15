IRELAND AND MUNSTER legend Conor Murray will join Virgin Media Television’s rugby panel for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Murray won five Six Nations titles including two Grand Slams in green, cementing his place as one of Ireland’s most decorated international players.
Brian Gleeson, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, said: “Rugby evolves at an incredible pace and having someone of Conor’s experience who has only just stepped off the pitch gives us invaluable insight into the modern game and the current Ireland setup. It’s fantastic to add a Munster voice to our already strong panel of studio analysts.”
Ireland kick off the Six Nations campaign away to France on 5 February 2026.
Conor Murray joins Virgin Media's Six Nations panel
