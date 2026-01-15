More Stories
Billy Stickland/INPHO
FreeSix Nations 2026

Conor Murray joins Virgin Media's Six Nations panel

Murray won five Six Nations titles including two Grand Slams with Ireland.
1.53pm, 15 Jan 2026
6

IRELAND AND MUNSTER legend Conor Murray will join Virgin Media Television’s rugby panel for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Murray won five Six Nations titles including two Grand Slams in green, cementing his place as one of Ireland’s most decorated international players.

Brian Gleeson, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, said: “Rugby evolves at an incredible pace and having someone of Conor’s experience who has only just stepped off the pitch gives us invaluable insight into the modern game and the current Ireland setup. It’s fantastic to add a Munster voice to our already strong panel of studio analysts.”

Ireland kick off the Six Nations campaign away to France on 5 February 2026.

 

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie