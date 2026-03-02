More Stories
Six Nations trophy to be replaced due to fire damage

7.26pm, 2 Mar 2026

THE SIX NATIONS trophy will be “retired from ceremonial use” and replaced after suffering fire damage in an accident during transit, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The trophy was damaged when the vehicle transporting it was involved in an accident in Ireland after the third round of matches.

No passengers were injured but it was deemed the trophy could not be restored to its original state, according to the manufacturer.

Introduced in 2015 to reflect the tournament’s expansion to six teams, the 75‑centimetre silver trophy will be replaced by an “identical” replica for the rest of this year’s championship.

A new trophy will be commissioned for the 2027 edition.

“Whilst this accident is hugely unfortunate, the situation adds another chapter to the history of a trophy that represents one of global sport’s most celebrated tournaments, with its roots reaching back to 1883,” said a statement on the Six Nations website.

