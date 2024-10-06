Shootout glory for Sixmilebridge in Clare SHC semi-final

Sixmilebridge 0-28

Inagh/Kilnamona 1-25

(Sixmilebridge win 4-3 on penalties)

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

IT TOOK EXTRA and penalties for Sixmilebridge to secure their place back in the Clare SHC final for the first time since 2020 when they last claimed the Canon Hamilton.

Goalkeeper Derek Fahy and Jamie Shanahan scored twice in their penalty shootout with Eamon Foudy hitting the target on two occasions and David Fitzgerald also converting one of his placed balls for Inamona. Shanahan was given the opportunity to hit his first penalty twice, the initial attempt was stopped by Foudy before referee Aaron Hogg ruled that the shot be retaken.

Inagh/Kilnamona were the better side for the majority of the contest but were never able to shake off a stubborn Sixmilebridge. The Bridge only got on level terms for the third time after Alex Morey scored from play on 51 minutes, he added a free moments later to send them in front, only for Seamus Foudy to equalise and force extra time.

When it came to extra time, both sides started with 14 men each following the dismissals of Keith White and Shane Golden for separate second bookable offences.

For the second game in a row, Inamona had a goal inside the opening thirty seconds, Fred Hegarty getting them off to a dream start, producing a sidestep before batting the sliotar beyond Derek Fahy. They led by four points after David Fitzgerald split the posts but The Bridge hit six points on the bounce to lead 0-7 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Missed chances became more common from Inamona in the second quarter but they were also making sure to hit the target via Conner Hegarty and Aidan McCarthy who had them on par with eighteen minutes played. They had four of the final six scores in the first half to be 1-11 0-10 ahead when the half-time whistle sounded.

Crucially as the game wore on, Inagh/Kilnamona’s biggest advantage was four points on 39 minutes but The Bridge were able to cut this in half and remain within touching distance throughout the second half.

Three points in a row following the dismissal of corner back White, saw the Bridge sneak in front but Foudy was able to get onto a breaking ball to ensure Inamona would not bow out in normal time.

They took the lead in extra time only for an Evan McNamara point to be disallowed, white flags from McCarthy on the double and another legitimate one from McNamara had them two in front by the sixty eighth minute, however by half time in extra time two Jamie Shanahan frees had the sides level again.

Three points without reply, two from Brian Corry and one from Shanahan had Sixmilebridge three clear but Inamona responded with two McCarthy frees and a Conner Hegarty effort to send the tie to penalties.

In the shootout, Sixmilebridge reigned supreme converting four out of seven compared to Inamona’s three from seven to send them on their way to the final.

For the winners, Brian Corry, Seadna Morey, Matthew O’Halloran, Colm Flynn and Jamie Shanahan impressed while Inamona had prominent displays from Conor Rynne, Aidan McCarthy, Conner Hegarty, Eamonn Foudy, Jason McCarthy and Keith White.

Scorers for Sixmilebridge: A Morey 0-11 (9f); J Shanahan 0-7 (4f); B Corry 0-5; D Kennedy 0-2; L Fitzpatrick, J Loughnane, A Mulready 0-1 each.

Scorers for Inagh/Kilnamona: A McCarthy 0-13 (8f); C Hegarty 0-4; D Fitzgerald 0-3; F Hegarty 1-0; S Rynne, E McNamara 0-2 each; S Foudy 0-1.

Sixmilebridge:

1: Derek Fahy

2: Colm Flynn, 8: Seadna Morey, 3: Barry Fitzpatrick

17: Noel Purcell, 6: Páidí Fitzpatrick, 5: Conor Deasy

18: Matthew O’Halloran, 10: Jason Loughnane

14: Lorcan Fitzpatrick, 11: Jamie Shanahan, 12: Shane Golden

13: Brian Corry, 15: Alex Morey, 24: David Kennedy

Subs:

20: Caimin Morey for Purcell (44)

21: Alan Mulready for Kennedy (51)

4: Fiachra Ó Briain for L Fitzpatrick (56)

Lorcan Fitzpatrick for A Morey (67)

9: Brian Carey for Deasy (73)

David Kennedy for Corry (75)

Inagh/Kilnamona:

1: Éamonn Foudy

4: Conor Rynne, 3: Shane Woods, 2: Keith White

5: James Hegarty, 6: Jason McCarthy, 7: David Fitzgerald

9: Seamus Foudy, 8: Conner Hegarty

10: Darren Cullinan, 11: Seán Rynne, 12: Fred Hegarty

14: Eoghan Foudy, 15: Aidan McCarthy, 13: Niall Mullins

Subs:

17: Evan McNamara for Mullins (38)

18: Marc Callinan for Cullinan (57)

30: Gearoid Barry for F Hegarty (53)

21: Colin Shannon for Eoghan Foudy (57)

20: Jason Griffin for Callinan (70)

19: Brian Foudy for J Hegarty (74)

21: David Mescall for Barry (76)

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clonlara)