Sligo see off Longford Town to re-join Shamrock Rovers at top of the table

Longford Town 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

A JORDAN GIBSON first-half penalty proved the difference as Sligo Rovers joined Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division table but they were made work hard for the win by a battling performance from Longford Town in the second half.

Gibson tucked away the spot-kick on 25 minutes after Romeo Parkes was upended in the box by Town defender Aaron O’Driscoll. Town didn’t create much in the first half but had chances in the second half to get something but their inability to put away opportunities proved costly again.

It was the home side that created the first chance of the game: Aaron Dobbs found himself in a good position but hit the side netting with his shot. The visitors then took control of the game. In the fifth minute Jordan Gibson had a chance but blasted his effort over the bar. Gibson’s free four minutes later was cleared by Aaron O’Driscoll while Romeo Parkes’ strike was stopped by Lee Steacy in the 11th minute.

Town came so close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute; Dylan Grimes’ cross met the head of Dobbs at the far post but his effort came off the post. Four minutes later and Sligo took the lead; Romeo Parkes was taken down in the box by O’Driscoll, Gibson stepped up and slotted the ball past Steacy. Lewis Banks then had two chances before half-time to double his side’s advantage.

The visitors went chasing for a second one straight after the break. In the 56th minute Colm Horgan’s perfect cross found Gibson but his low drive got a deflection out for a corner. Just after the hour mark a clearance from a Town corner fell to Parkes, he found himself through on goal but hit the underside of the crossbar, the ball fell to Ryan De Vries but he was denied by a great save from Steacy.

After soaking up the pressure the home side began creating chances. Matt O’Brien’s drive from distance went just wide in the 65th minute and one minute later Aaron Robinson’s powerful strike was deflected out for a corner.

As Town pressed Sligo tried to catch them on the break and in the 73rd minute De Vries should’ve done better with his effort.

It was gripping stuff as both sides looked for a goal. In the 86th minute Conor Davis’ long ball into the area was headed away by Sligo sub keeper Luck McNicholas, Aodh Dervin picked up the clearance but his lob just went over as Town fell to another defeat.

Longford Town: L Steacy; S Elworthy (C Davis,79), A O’Driscoll, J Manley, P Kirk; A Dervin, D Zambra (M O’Brien, ht); A McNally (K Chambers, ht), A Robinson (R Manley, 75), D Grimes; A Dobbs (A McCabe,86).

Sligo Rovers: E McGinty (L McNicholas, 35); L Banks, G Buckley, S Blaney, C Horgan; M Byrne (D Crawley, 73), N Morohan, G Bolger; J Gibson (W Figueira, 90); R DeVries, R Parkes.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)