Tuesday 29 December 2020
Sligo Rovers bolster defensive options as Blaney returns from England

Former Finn Harps man Shane Blaney is back in the League of Ireland after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 12:44 PM
SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER Liam Buckley believes he has made “a really good addition” to his squad for 2021 by signing Shane Blaney.

The left-sided centre-back has joined the Bit o’ Red following a two-and-a-half-year spell with Doncaster Rovers.

Blaney was a free agent, having been released by the English League One club at the end of June.

The 21-year-old Donegal native captained Doncaster’s U23 side but his only first-team involvement came in the EFL Trophy.

“He comes strongly recommended and is looking to make an impression here,” Buckley said of his newest recruit. “The conversations we’ve had have been good. Shane is ambitious and he’s coming here to prove what he can do.”

The move marks a return to the League of Ireland for Blaney, who made his debut for Finn Harps at the age of 17 before his January 2018 move to England.

He said: “I’m delighted. This has been ongoing for the last few weeks. I’ve been speaking with Liam for that period and it seems like the perfect fit for me.

“It was a great experience at Doncaster. I never got the right time for it to fall to get a league debut. I was in the first-team training but it didn’t come. I need games now.

“I’m absolutely dying to get going.”

