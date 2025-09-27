St Pat's top four hopes dented as Sligo Rovers secure huge win

Sligo Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

JAD HAKIKI SCORED the winner as Sligo Rovers picked up a huge win that sees the Bit O’Red move three points clear of Galway again, as St Patrick’s Athletic’s top four hopes were dented.

Hakiki’s goal was the difference on the night, with Pats unable to find an equaliser despite putting Sligo under severe pressure during the second-half.

This was a big game at both ends of the table, with Sligo hoping to give their survival chances another boost following Monday’s win over Galway, while Stephen Kenny’s side were keen to pick up a win that would keep up their top four hopes.

That win against Galway on Monday moved John Russell’s side out of the bottom two for the first time since gameweek 19.

The Saints have hit form since June, and had not lost a league game since 23 June.

Despite their respective positions in the table, this was a fairly even start and neither goalkeeper really was troubled in the opening 15 minutes.

The Saints controlled the possession, but couldn’t find a way past Sam Sargeant.

It was Sligo who went ahead after 19 minutes.

A quickly-taken throw was sent into the box for Hakiki, with the initial shot pushed away by Joseph Anang.

But, Hakiki was well placed to get on the end of that save, firing in to give Sligo the lead.

Again, the Inchicore side had the better possession, with Simon Power going close from a free, while Kian Leavy was causing the hosts plenty of problems.

Mason Melia almost found the equaliser after a mistake at the back from Gareth McElroy, but the youngster couldn’t get the ball out from under his feet in time to beat Sargeant.

Grivosti also came close, but heroic defending from Sligo late on ensured all three points, with a huge win.

Pats remain in fifth place, one point behind Drogheda in fourth.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Edwin Agbaje (Conor Reynolds 76), Gareth McElroy, Paddy McClean, Sean Stewart (Kyle McDongh 68); James McManus (Matty Wolfe 77), Ciaron Harkin (Daire Patton 82); Will Fitzgerald, Jad Hakiki, Owen Elding; Cian Kavanagh (Wilson Waweru 68).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Axel Sjoberg (Jake Mulreany 68), Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti (Luke Turner 88), Jay McClelland (Amin Kazeem 88); Barry Baggley (Conor Carty 80), Jamie Lennon; Jordon Garrick (Brandon Kavanagh 68), Kian Leavy, Simon Power; Mason Melia.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.