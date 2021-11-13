Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 13 November 2021
Sligo youngster on target as Ireland close in on qualification for elite round

Tom Mohan’s side had to settle for a draw against Bosnia.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,278 Views 1 Comment
IRELAND U19S EARNED a 1-1 draw against Bosnia in their Euros qualifier in Dobrich today.

Johnny Kenny’s strike gave Tom Mohan’s side a first-half lead but their rivals equalised just before half-time.

The Sligo star finished clinically from the edge of the box from Jack Henry-Francis’ cutback.

Striker Aleksandar Kahvić then responded for a goal that ultimately earned the Bosnians a draw.

Andrew Moran, Bosun Lawal and Tayo Adaramola all had chances to win it, but it wasn’t to be for the Irish side.

The result leaves Ireland level at the top of the group with Bosnia.

A draw in their final group game on Tuesday against Bulgaria will guarantee that they advance to the elite round.

Republic of Ireland: Arlo Doherty (GK), James Abankwah, Bosun Lawal, Anselmo Garcia Mac Nulty, Tayo Adaramola, Ed McJannet, Jack Francis (Kian Corbally 45), Val Adedokun (Aidomo Emakhu 88), Andy Moran, Johnny Kenny (Kevin Zefi 70), Sinclair Armstrong.

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Muhamed Šahinović, Jasin Jušić, Mladen Cvjetinović, Mustafa Šukilović, Tarik Kapetanović, Tarik Kapetanović, Eldar Mehmedović (Enver Kulašin 46), Petar Sučić, Anes Krdžalić (Tarik Ramić 90), Matej Šakota (Muhamed Buljubašić 89), Aleksandar Kahvić, Filip Čuić (Admir Bristrić 71)

Referee: Morten Krogh (Denmark)

