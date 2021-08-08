Munster's Snyman to re-join Springboks for the Rugby Championship

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE recalled Munster lock RG Snyman to their squad as they turn their attention to the Rugby Championship following their Test series success against the Lions.

Jacques Nienaber’s side kick-off their campaign against Argentina next weekend in Port Elizabeth and are set to be bolstered by the recall of Snyman, who hasn’t played for the Boks since the 2019 World Cup.

Indeed, Snyman hasn’t played any rugby at all since August 2020 when he ruptured his ACL just seven minutes into his debut for Munster.

The South African came through a long period of rehab for that injury, then had another knee procedure in May before suffering burn injuries in Munster’s firepit accident in early June. Snyman required a skin graft procedure for those injuries.

He was called up to the Springboks squad and joined them in South Africa ahead of the Lions Test series but didn’t feature at all. On Friday, Munster confirmed Snyman had returned to the province’s training base in Limerick “to continue his rehab from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.”

However, Snyman is now heading back to South Africa where he will re-join the Springboks next week and hope to make his long-awaited return at some stage in the Rugby Championship which runs all the way through to 2 October.

Snyman will also presumably hope to feature in the Boks’ three November Tests against Wales, Scotland, and England, meaning Munster may see very little of him in the coming months.

The same applies to centre Damian de Allende, who was a standout player in the Boks’ Lions series success and has been named in their squad for the Rugby Championship too.

Faf de Klerk, who missed the third Test against the Lions through injury, has been included but Pieter-Steph du Toit, who suffered a shoulder injury during the second Test, is absent.

Head coach Nienaber explained his thinking on the 43-man squad that the Boks confirmed today.

“We selected a big squad with the intention of being as well prepared as possible for the season ahead,” said the former Munster defence coach.

“There are some players who were part of the initial 46-man squad for our conditioning camp in June, who have not had an opportunity yet, so we will look to give them some of them a run in the next few weeks.

“It is important that we manage the players well to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, and that includes game time for some players and resting others who have had a heavy load in the last few weeks.”

Springboks squad for Rugby Championship:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane.

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman.

Back rows: Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez.

Utility forward: Rynhardt Elstadt.

Scrum-halves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Henrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach.

Out-halves: Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn.

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel.

Outside backs: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman.

Utility backs: Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn.