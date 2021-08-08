Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Advertisement

Munster's Snyman to re-join Springboks for the Rugby Championship

The towering second row hasn’t played since August 2020.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,750 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5518410
Snyman with Rassie Erasmus after the 2019 World Cup final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Snyman with Rassie Erasmus after the 2019 World Cup final.
Snyman with Rassie Erasmus after the 2019 World Cup final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE recalled Munster lock RG Snyman to their squad as they turn their attention to the Rugby Championship following their Test series success against the Lions.

Jacques Nienaber’s side kick-off their campaign against Argentina next weekend in Port Elizabeth and are set to be bolstered by the recall of Snyman, who hasn’t played for the Boks since the 2019 World Cup.

Indeed, Snyman hasn’t played any rugby at all since August 2020 when he ruptured his ACL just seven minutes into his debut for Munster.

The South African came through a long period of rehab for that injury, then had another knee procedure in May before suffering burn injuries in Munster’s firepit accident in early June. Snyman required a skin graft procedure for those injuries.

He was called up to the Springboks squad and joined them in South Africa ahead of the Lions Test series but didn’t feature at all. On Friday, Munster confirmed Snyman had returned to the province’s training base in Limerick “to continue his rehab from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.”

However, Snyman is now heading back to South Africa where he will re-join the Springboks next week and hope to make his long-awaited return at some stage in the Rugby Championship which runs all the way through to 2 October.

Snyman will also presumably hope to feature in the Boks’ three November Tests against Wales, Scotland, and England, meaning Munster may see very little of him in the coming months.

The same applies to centre Damian de Allende, who was a standout player in the Boks’ Lions series success and has been named in their squad for the Rugby Championship too.

Faf de Klerk, who missed the third Test against the Lions through injury, has been included but Pieter-Steph du Toit, who suffered a shoulder injury during the second Test, is absent.

Head coach Nienaber explained his thinking on the 43-man squad that the Boks confirmed today.

“We selected a big squad with the intention of being as well prepared as possible for the season ahead,” said the former Munster defence coach.

“There are some players who were part of the initial 46-man squad for our conditioning camp in June, who have not had an opportunity yet, so we will look to give them some of them a run in the next few weeks.

“It is important that we manage the players well to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves, and that includes game time for some players and resting others who have had a heavy load in the last few weeks.”

Springboks squad for Rugby Championship:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane.

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman.

Back rows: Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez.

Utility forward: Rynhardt Elstadt.

Scrum-halves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Henrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach.

Out-halves: Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn.

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel.

Outside backs: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman.

Utility backs: Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie