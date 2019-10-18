This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer: Liverpool match can spark Man United's revival

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

By AFP Friday 18 Oct 2019, 3:26 PM
26 minutes ago 583 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4857257
The Man United manager speaking at today's pre-match press conference.
Image: Getty Images
The Man United manager speaking at today's pre-match press conference.
The Man United manager speaking at today's pre-match press conference.
Image: Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the visit of rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday could help galvanize his struggling side to pull themselves out of their alarming slump.

The difference in current fortunes between English football’s two most successful clubs could not be greater, with Liverpool top of the table after eight wins out of eight.

The European champions are also on a run of 17 consecutive league victories, while United have made their worst start to a season for 30 years.

If results go against them on Saturday, United could even be teetering just above the relegation zone by the time they kick off on Sunday, but Solskjaer is bullish.

“They’re doing well in the league that’s for sure but we’re looking forward to this game,” said the Norwegian on Friday.

“This is a perfect game for the players and the fans. We’ve had a tough time and a difficult time lately but I am sure we will give them a good game.”

United have just nine points from their first eight league matches of this season and are currently 12th in the table.

Stretching back to Solskjaer’s permanent appointment in March, they have won only five games out of 21 in all competitions.

It is far below expectations, which the manager knows, but he believes that the work going on behind the scenes will pay dividends eventually.

“We have come a long way on what you call the culture and environment that we are working in. That is positive,” added Solskjaer, who said the mood around the club had changed from the final days under Jose Mourinho last season.

manchester-united-v-liverpool-premier-league-old-trafford Source: Martin Rickett

“At times last season I didn’t feel the players had the robustness or the mentality. But from the culture I am seeing every day and the attitude in training, the players want to give everything.

“The staff and players know when it’s Liverpool coming up. When you sign for Manchester United, this is the first game you look for against one of the main rivals.

“And it’s a chance as I did, a couple of times, to get in the history books.”

Solskjaer’s comments came after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward revealed his backing for the manager.

Woodward praised Solskjaer for installing more “discipline” into the squad as well as his faith in young players.

And Solskjaer admitted that long-term improvements could mean some tough decisions in the short term.

“I speak to Ed loads of times and we do have a plan,” he said.

“We have made some decisions that in the short-term would harm us but in the long-term would benefit us and that is all part of the plan.

“Results are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker with results and performances. But I am sure we will get there.”

© – AFP 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie