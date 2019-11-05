This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Son Heung-min's red card overturned after challenge that led to horrific Gomes injury

The Tottenham forward will not serve a three-match ban following a successful appeal.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 5:58 PM
29 minutes ago 940 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4880218
An emotional Son leaving the pitch.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
An emotional Son leaving the pitch.
An emotional Son leaving the pitch.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min has won his appeal against the red card he received for a challenge that led to the horrific injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Football Association (FA) overturned the decision following an appeal by Spurs, meaning the South Korea international will not serve a three-match ban.

Son was sent off after a foul which left Gomes with a broken and dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

“Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the FA said in a statement.

Son was visibly distraught after seeing the extent of Gomes’ injury and was inconsolable after the match.

That led to some doubt over whether he would travel with Spurs for their vital Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade, but he was part of the group that left for Serbia on Tuesday.

Gomes underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

© – AFP, 2019 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

