Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Welcome to Sonia Week on The42...

We’ll reflect on the Cobh woman’s career on the track and her impact off it as an Irish sporting legend turns 50.

By Adrian Russell Monday 25 Nov 2019, 6:59 AM
1 hour ago 568 Views 1 Comment
OUR ICONS REACH milestone birthdays and it’s us that begin to feel old.

Sonia O’Sullivan will turn 50 this week. How did that happen?

Irish athletics will honour the occasion by inducting the Cork native into its hall of fame on Thursday.

O’Sullivan may mark the big-five-oh with less formal celebrations.

At The42, we plan on spending the next few days revisiting O’Sullivan’s incredible career, its vicissitudes, the controversies, memorable triumphs, her legacy and more. 

We’ll make stops in places like Gothenburg, Barcelona, Villanova University, Atlanta, Helsinki and Sydney. But first, read about O’Sullivan’s first steps into athletics, taken from the island of Cobh.

Welcome to Sonia Week on The42.

