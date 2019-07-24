This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kolbe return among 12 changes for 'Boks as they take on New Zealand

After demolishing Australia, Rassie Erasmus will unleash his strongest available team this weekend.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 9:14 AM
33 minutes ago 440 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4737325
This weekend's South Africa captain Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth after the narrow loss to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.
Image: David Davies
This weekend's South Africa captain Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth after the narrow loss to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.
This weekend's South Africa captain Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth after the narrow loss to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.
Image: David Davies

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS named a full-strength South Africa side for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand, featuring 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated Australia last week.

The side was always going to be vastly different to the one that downed Australia 35-17 after the former Munster boss sent key players to Wellington early to prepare to face the world champions.

Only wing Makazole Mapimpi and forwards Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit survive from the starting line-up that triumphed in Johannesburg.

Veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen will lead the ‘Boks in a match that sees both sides desperate to gain advantage ahead of their blockbuster World Cup opening match in Japan on 21 September.

Erasmus said it was a sign of the respect South Africa had for the New Zealanders that they dispatched players in advance to acclimatise for Saturday’s fixture.

“The New Zealanders are a very experienced and settled side while we have some catching up to do in terms of where the two sides are at the moment,” he said.

Willie le Roux returns at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing opposite Mapimpi.

Cheslin Kolbe Toulouse star Cheslin Kolbe. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am join up again in the centres alongside a halves pairing of Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk.

The back row comprises Vermeulen, du Toit and Kwagga Smith, behind a locking combination of Etzebeth and Franco Mostert. Hooker Malcolm Marx will pack down alongside Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe in the front row.

Scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, who scored two tries on debut against Australia, earned a spot on the bench.

Erasmus noted the Al Blacks also fielded a weakened team in last week’s win over Argentina and would welcome back players from the Super Rugby-winning Canterbury Crusaders.

“So we are in for a huge battle against the best team in the world,” he said.

South Africa (v New Zealand)

15 Willie le Roux
14 Cheslin Kolbe
13 Lukhanyo Am
12 Damian de Allende
11 Makazole Mapimpi
10 Handre Pollard
9 Faf de Klerk

1 Steven Kitshoff
2 Malcolm Marx
3 Frans Malherbe
4 Eben Etzebeth
5 Franco Mostert
6 Kwagga Smith
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit
8 Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16 Bongi Mbonambi
17 Tendai Mtawarira
18 Trevor Nyakane
19 RG Snyman
20 Francois Louw
21 Herschel Jantjies
22 Frans Steyn
23 Jesse Kriel

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie