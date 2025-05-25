Advertisement
Southampton appoint highly rated 32-year-old coach as manager

Will Still most recently was in charge of Lens in Ligue 1.
3.16pm, 25 May 2025

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE appointed Will Still as their new manager after he agreed a three-year contract with the relegated Premier League club.

Still, 32, will arrive at St Mary’s having guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in France’s Ligue 1 this season.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton – there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special,” Still said.

More to follow

