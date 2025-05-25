The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Southampton appoint highly rated 32-year-old coach as manager
SOUTHAMPTON HAVE appointed Will Still as their new manager after he agreed a three-year contract with the relegated Premier League club.
Still, 32, will arrive at St Mary’s having guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in France’s Ligue 1 this season.
“I’m extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton – there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special,” Still said.
More to follow
