This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton players donate wages to charity after Leicester thrashing

The Saints have looked to make amends for conceding nine goals on Friday.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 10:33 AM
16 minutes ago 686 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4869869
Nathan Redmond dejected at full-time against Leicester.
Nathan Redmond dejected at full-time against Leicester.
Nathan Redmond dejected at full-time against Leicester.

SOUTHAMPTON’S PLAYERS AND coaching staff have agreed to donate a day’s wages to charity following their humiliating 9-0 Premier League defeat to Leicester City.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat-tricks at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday, while Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison were also on target in the record win.

The defeat was Southampton’s heaviest ever in all competitions and was the biggest victory recorded by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League.

Southampton ended the weekend in the Premier League’s bottom three and their first-team members have taken steps to make amends with supporters.

The south coast club announced on their official website on Sunday that all first-team members will donate Friday’s wages to Saints Foundation, which works within the community to transform the lives of adults and children through the use of sport.

Southampton are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Manchester City in the EFL Cup and return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for their next Premier League outing.

Under pressure Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has declared his team must now respond on the pitch ahead of two crunch games for the club.

“After this, no more from us, no more messages – the time for that is over,” Hasenhuttl said. 

“Our only focus is working towards Manchester City. This is where we must direct our entire energy, and this is what we owe to our fans.”

The club’s skipper Peirre-Emile Hojbjerg had a similar message after speaking following the heavy defeat.

“The people that come to support us every week, who give us love…these are the people you play for,” he said.

“They have every right to be angry, to be disappointed, to be embarrassed. We need to show that they deserve better.

“The only thing that matters now is what we do going forward and we can never let something like this happen again. I can only apologise. It’s very embarrassing and it’s very difficult for the whole team and we are the ones to blame. You need to blame us, we need to take it.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie