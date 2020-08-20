Barca teenager Fati earns first senior call-up for Spain, Wolves winger Traore also included

Adam Traore (left) and Ansu Fati - both products of La Masia and of African descent.

LUIS ENRIQUE HAS named a new-look Spain squad ahead of their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

La Roja are in Group A4 with Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine, and manager Enrique has opted to use the games as an opportunity to bring through a number of youngsters.

17-year-old Barcelona winger Ansu Fati earns his first senior call-up. The Guinea-Bissau-born teenager was granted Spanish citizenship last year and has since lined out for their U21s.

Wolves’ Adam Traore, also a product of La Masia, is another uncapped player to be included. There has been some uncertainty around the 24-year-old’s international future as he previously looked set to represent Mali, who he is eligible to play for through both parents.

Traore was called up for Spain last November but pulled out through injury, meaning he could now be in line to make his debut.

There are also places for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and his new team-mate Ferran Torres, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Valencia for a reported initial fee of €23 million earlier this month.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Eric Garcia (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oscar Rodriguez (Leganes)

Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).

