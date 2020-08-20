This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barca teenager Fati earns first senior call-up for Spain, Wolves winger Traore also included

There are places for Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres of Man City too.

By Ben Blake Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 12:23 PM
13 minutes ago 344 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5181043
Adam Traore (left) and Ansu Fati - both products of La Masia and of African descent.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Adam Traore (left) and Ansu Fati - both products of La Masia and of African descent.
Adam Traore (left) and Ansu Fati - both products of La Masia and of African descent.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LUIS ENRIQUE HAS named a new-look Spain squad ahead of their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches. 

La Roja are in Group A4 with Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine, and manager Enrique has opted to use the games as an opportunity to bring through a number of youngsters. 

17-year-old Barcelona winger Ansu Fati earns his first senior call-up. The Guinea-Bissau-born teenager was granted Spanish citizenship last year and has since lined out for their U21s. 

Wolves’ Adam Traore, also a product of La Masia, is another uncapped player to be included. There has been some uncertainty around the 24-year-old’s international future as he previously looked set to represent Mali, who he is eligible to play for through both parents. 

Traore was called up for Spain last November but pulled out through injury, meaning he could now be in line to make his debut. 

There are also places for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and his new team-mate Ferran Torres, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Valencia for a reported initial fee of €23 million earlier this month. 

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Eric Garcia (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oscar Rodriguez (Leganes)

Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie