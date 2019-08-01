Ex-Sporting president to face trial over fans' attack on players

FORMER SPORTING LISBON president Bruno de Carvalho, suspected of ordering an attack on the club’s players in May last year, will go on trial along with 43 others charged in the case, it was announced earlier today.

A Lisbon court deemed there was sufficient “evidence to the practice of crimes” against those under investigation, according to the indictment.

“They have all been accused. We did not expect this decision,” said Miguel Matias, a lawyer for the defence, as he left the court.

Shortly before Sporting lost the 2018 Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre and attacked the squad, savagely beating some players.

No motive for the attack has yet to be established, although De Carvalho is accused by the prosecution of being behind it.

He was detained in November and released four days later, facing a raft of charges including kidnapping, aggravated threats and assault.

