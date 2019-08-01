This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Sporting president to face trial over fans' attack on players

Shortly before the club lost the 2018 Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre.

By AFP Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 7:25 PM
Bruno de Carvalho.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Bruno de Carvalho.
Bruno de Carvalho.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER SPORTING LISBON president Bruno de Carvalho, suspected of ordering an attack on the club’s players in May last year, will go on trial along with 43 others charged in the case, it was announced earlier today.

A Lisbon court deemed there was sufficient “evidence to the practice of crimes” against those under investigation, according to the indictment.

“They have all been accused. We did not expect this decision,” said Miguel Matias, a lawyer for the defence, as he left the court.

Shortly before Sporting lost the 2018 Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre and attacked the squad, savagely beating some players.

No motive for the attack has yet to be established, although De Carvalho is accused by the prosecution of being behind it.

He was detained in November and released four days later, facing a raft of charges including kidnapping, aggravated threats and assault.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

