Mike Ashley's Sports Direct to become new sponsor of Cork GAA - report

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SPORTS DIRECT — THE sportswear company owned by Mike Ashley — is set to become the new sponsor of Cork GAA.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the deal is worth €2 million over five years, with performance bonuses of up to €2 million — including €200,000 for winning an All-Ireland — and a boot deal also included.

Denis Walsh broke the story of the next Irish sports move for Ashley’s retailer.

Next Irish sports move for Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct is to become new sponsor of Cork GAA. Sunday Times reporting today the deal is worth €2m over five years. pic.twitter.com/OzMJSjmy1v — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) January 3, 2021

Mike Ashley. Source: PA

It’s reported that the deal with the Cork county board, to become the new sponsor of its hurling and football teams, has been agreed, and will be formally announced in early February — following the conclusion of their eight-year association with Chill Insurance at the end of last season.

This will be Sports Direct’s first involvement with an inter-county GAA team, though they have been a sponsor of Rebel club outfit Glen Rovers of late.

The news comes just days after the company was in the Irish sports headlines following the FAI’s AGM, where it was revealed that the Association will be paying Sports Direct €100,000 per month in loan repayments until October 2025.

Ashley, also the owner of Premier League club Newcastle United and department stores House of Fraser, has been doing business in Ireland for the past 18 years.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.