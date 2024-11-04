County by county: Here's a breakdown of which sports facility projects got funding today

MINISTER FOR SPORT Catherine Martin and Minister of State Thomas Byrne have today announced the second round of funding allocations under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

Today’s announcement comprises grants for 35 projects totalling €173 million, and come just ahead of a soon-to-be-announced general election.

Bohemians Football Club is one of the big winners out of today’s grant announcements, receiving €24.7 million for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park.

Here’s a breakdown of which counties are getting new or improved sports facilities:

Carlow:

Carlow Town is in line to get a new €4.2 million Water Hub Activity Centre with storage and amenities for rowing and dragon boats, youth service, changing facilities, boat equipment units and a training and fitness room.

Cavan:

County Cavan has received €19 million for phase one of a two-phase development of a regional sports campus.

Facilities will include a covered sports arena with a playing pitch and spectator seating, as well as other facilities including four GAA pitches and an artificial hockey pitch.

Clare:

County Clare has been allocated €3.2 million for the completion of its GAA centre of excellence.

Cork:

The Cork town of Mallow has been allocated €2 million for the development of an athletics running track with floodlights.

Donegal:

Donegal has received funding worth €8.7 million for phase two of its development of the LetterKenny regional hub, which means it can now add a GAA pitch, 5-a-side pitches and a Pavilion Building that will feature a spectator stand, changing rooms and studios, as well as meeting, multi-purpose and other spaces.

Dublin:

Six projects in Dublin have been approved for funding today.

The most notable is a €24.7 million allocation for the redevelopment of Bohemian Football Club’s Dalymount Park.

The Spawell Cluster Facility has received €7 million to create a GAA centre of excellence, three full-size pitches, one synthetic pitch as well as other training facilities.

Morton Stadium has also received €7 million for an indoor athletic training facility with a full 8 lane 100-metre track, a high-jump area, gym, medical and physiotherapy treatment spaces and other amenities.

Tallaght Stadium is getting €650,000 for an upgrade of its floodlights.

Advertisement

Hyde Park in Dalkey, which is used by Cuala GAA and Dalkey AFC,has been allocated €4.6 million for an indoor sports hall, ball wall, gym, fitness studio, changing rooms, office, physio room, storage, lobby, and toilets.

The Marley Park Sports Hub has received €2 million for the next phase of developing its multi-sport facilities.

Galway:

Kinvara Hockey Club is in line to receive €1.3 million for a new pitch and accompanying features.

St. Jarlath’s in Tuam has been allocated €2 million for the development of a new synthetic pitch and a full-size GAA grass pitch.

Kerry:

Killarney RFC has received €750,000 for the further development of its clubhouse and facilities.

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney has received €6 million for phase one of the reconstruction of the existing spectator terrace at the western end of the stadium and associated works.

Kildare:

Sallins Park in Naas has received €3 million in funding for a number of new pitches to be developed.

Kildare is also getting €1.4 million for a high performance golf centre. The county has also been allocated 1 million for its Cross-Community Development Project for GAA.

Leitrim:

Leitrim’s Shannonside Centre project has received €3.3 million for an 8-lane 400m athletics track with an internal grass pitch and a full-size multi-sport 4G pitch with floodlights and dressing rooms.

Limerick:

Limerick’s City North Arena project has received €7.5 million for the development of an indoor cycling velodrome as well as a range of facilities for other sports including basketball, tennis and volleyball.

Patrickswell GAA has received €650,000 for a new pitch, training area and running track.

Louth:

St. Oliver’s school has been allocated €7.2 million for the development of a general purpose sports hall, equipped to host various sporting events and activities.

Mayo:

The Mayo Sports Campus has been granted €7.5 million for a range of athletics facilities.

Meath:

The Seafield Community Facility has been allocated €2.3 million for athletics facilities and a soccer pitch.

St. Colmcille’s GAA has received €1 million for new full-size pitches and training pitches.

The Trim arena athletics facility project received €1.1 million.

Monaghan:

Killeevan Sarsfields GAA has received €1 million for a new playing field.

Offaly:

The Edenderry Pool project has been allocated €8.9 million to develop a facility for competitive swimming.

Roscommon:

The Roscommon GAA – Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence project has been awarded €5.5 million.

Sligo:

Sligo Rovers have received €16.4 million for major upgrades to their stadium.

Wexford:

The East Coast Hub in Gorey has been allocated €4.9 million for the development of a hockey pitch, cricket pitch, cycling track and indoor multi-use sports facility.

The Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence has received €3.5 million for phase three of its development.

And finally, Wexford FC has received €2 million for the development of its main pitch, a viewing stand and training pitches.

‘Legacy of sporting excellence’

Minister Martin said today that the fund “plays a crucial role in our strategy to enhance physical activity and well-being among the population”.

“This funding will help to create a legacy of sporting excellence in Ireland, inspiring future generations to engage in physical activity and pursue their sporting ambitions.”

Minister Byrne touted aspects of the grant requirements that promote equal access to sporting facilities.

He said inclusivity in sports “is paramount and thanks to the implementation of the new Similar Access Requirement, we have ensured that women and men will enjoy similar access to all sports facilities, which are publicly funded”.

The approved projects will now go through further evaluation and due diligence processes, which will vary in extent and nature based on the size and specifics of each project, the Department said in a statement.

A new “use it or lose it” clause has also been introduced, which aims to ensure that “if there has been no drawdown of any part of a grant within 2-3 years (timelines may vary from project to project), or before a new LSSIF round is announced, the grant offer will be deemed withdrawn”.

You can find a full list of the funding allocations here.

Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie