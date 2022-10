Which former Ireland rugby international signed for AIL side Naas this week? ©INPHO/James Crombie Peter Stringer ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Donncha O'Callaghan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Seán O'Brien ©INPHO/Western Force Luke Fitzgerald

Kerry All-Ireland winner Tadhg Kennelly has been appointed as academy head coach with which AFL outfit? ©INPHO/James Crombie Sydney Swans GWS Giants

Geelong Cats Essendon

Which of these former Liverpool stars became Bayer Leverkusen’s new coach this week? Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images Xabi Alonso Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport Robbie Fowler

Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images Dirk Kuyt Barry Coombs/EMPICS Sport Steve McManaman

Who will face the Republic of Ireland women's team in their historic World Cup play-off after defeating Austria on Thursday? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne England Switzerland

Finland Scotland

Which of these Kilkenny All-Ireland winners did NOT receive an All-Star nomination? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Michelle Teehan ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Grace Walsh

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Michaela Kenneally ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Katie Power

Which side forced Manchester United to come from behind and snatch victory in the Europa League? Real Sociedad Omonia

Sheriff Bodo/Glimt

Which Tipperary legend is set to join the backroom team with the Offaly hurlers? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Brendan Maher ©INPHO/James Crombie Pádraic Maher

©INPHO/Donall Farmer Lar Corbett ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Eoin Kelly

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath earned how many All-Star nominations in the longlist that was released this week? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 10 9

12 13

Ray Dempsey is set to be the next manager of the Limerick footballers. From which club in Mayo does he hail? ©INPHO/Evan Logan Castlebar Mitchels Knockmore

Breaffy Westport