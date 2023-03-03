Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which county ended Roscommon's perfect start to their Division 1 Allianz football league campaign last weekend? Kerry Monaghan

Mayo Galway

Finlay Bealham has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations through injury. What is the nature of the setback? Back Knee

Hamstring Ankle

Newly-capped Irish international Aoife Mannion capped a memorable week with her competitive club return on Sunday. Who does she play for? Manchester United Birmingham City

Aston Villa Manchester City

Evan Ferguson was on target for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. How many goals has the Irish striker scored this season? Four Three

Six Five

Who fisted the winning point as Dublin edged past Clare at Croke Park last weekend? Con O'Callaghan Dean Rock

Cormac Costello Brian Fenton

Which English Premiership club is Connacht's Kieran Marmion joining at the end of the season? Bristol Bears Bath

Sale Sharks Worcester Warriors

Gavan Holohan inspired Grimsby Town to a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this week. Where does the midfielder hail from? Dublin Kilkenny

Cork Galway

Who has Katie Taylor called out for a 3Arena showdown in May after the Amanda Serrano rematch was postponed? Miriam Gutiérrez Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Chantelle Cameron Delfine Persoon

Who won The Best Fifa men’s player prize for 2022? Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo