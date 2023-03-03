Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which county ended Roscommon's perfect start to their Division 1 Allianz football league campaign last weekend?
Kerry
Monaghan
Mayo
Galway
Finlay Bealham has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations through injury. What is the nature of the setback?
Back
Knee
Hamstring
Ankle
Newly-capped Irish international Aoife Mannion capped a memorable week with her competitive club return on Sunday. Who does she play for?
Manchester United
Birmingham City
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Evan Ferguson was on target for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. How many goals has the Irish striker scored this season?
Four
Three
Six
Five
Who fisted the winning point as Dublin edged past Clare at Croke Park last weekend?
Con O'Callaghan
Dean Rock
Cormac Costello
Brian Fenton
Which English Premiership club is Connacht's Kieran Marmion joining at the end of the season?
Bristol Bears
Bath
Sale Sharks
Worcester Warriors
Gavan Holohan inspired Grimsby Town to a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this week. Where does the midfielder hail from?
Dublin
Kilkenny
Cork
Galway
Who has Katie Taylor called out for a 3Arena showdown in May after the Amanda Serrano rematch was postponed?
Miriam Gutiérrez
Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
Chantelle Cameron
Delfine Persoon
Who won The Best Fifa men’s player prize for 2022?
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Karim Benzema
Cristiano Ronaldo
And finally, which county ended Meath's Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League title defence and booked their spot in the final last weekend?
Kerry
Cork
Dublin
Waterford
