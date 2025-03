Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship title on Monday. Who did he beat in a play-off in order to win the tournament? Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire Shane Lowry Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele JJ Spaun

Sisters Lisa and Aoife O'Rourke both won silver medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships. What county are they from? ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic Roscommon Dublin

Wicklow Sligo

Finn Azaz and which other player scored for the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League playoff victory over Bulgaria? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Matt Doherty ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Troy Parrott

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Robbie Brady ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Jason Knight

Kate O'Connor won a silver medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in which event? ©INPHO/Nikola Krstic 800m Pentathlon

Long Jump 60m hurdles

All-Ireland hurling club champions Na Fianna earned how many places on the club championship Team Of the Year? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 8 7

6 11

The Ireland women's rugby team host France in their Six Nations opener this weekend at which venue? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Thomond Park RDS

Aviva Stadium Kingspan Stadium

Dan Sheehan's hat-trick against Italy left him with a total of how many tries in the Six Nations? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland 5 4

6 7

True or false? Munster will play Argentina XV at Thomond Park in November. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo True False

Which injury has ruled out Lionel Messi from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers? Alamy Stock Photo Knee sprain Rolled ankle

Back spasm Groin strain