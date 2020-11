Which Cavan player scored the winning point as they knocked Monaghan out of the championship? Thomas Galligan Luke Fortune

Raymond Galligan Gearóid McKiernan

David McGoldrick announced his shock retirement from international football this week. How many Irish senior caps did Didzy win? 15 13

16 14

Who scored France's opening try in their Six Nations showdown win over Andy Farrell's Ireland? Romain Ntamack Antoine Dupont

Virimi Vakatawa Francois Cros

Darren Clarke claimed a tournament win on the PGA Champions Tour over the weekend. It came as his first since when? 2011 2013

2009 2015

All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Dublin opened their four-in-a-row bid on a winning note last weekend. Who did they beat? Galway Armagh

Waterford Donegal

CJ Stander was crowned Munster Player of the Year, and was named on the shortlist for the Six Nations' top gong on Monday. But when did he first sign for Munster? 2013 2011

2010 2012

Which Limerick hurler landed a GAA Player of the Month award for his efforts in October? Gearóid Hegarty Aaron Gillane

Declan Hannon Cian Lynch

Peamount United suffered Champions League heartbreak against Glasgow City this week. Who captained them into the tie? Niamh Reid Burke Áine O'Gorman

Karen Duggan Eleanor Ryan Doyle

Demba Ba opened the scoring as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 Champions League defeat in Istanbul. Which of the following English sides has the striker not played for? Newcastle United West Ham

West Brom Chelsea