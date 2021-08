The USA beat France in the Olympics men's basketball final, what was the last year they failed to win gold at the competition? 2000 2004

2008 2012

Morné Steyn kicked the winning score from a penalty to hand the Springboks a series victory over the British & Irish Lions. What age is the South African? 35 36

37 38

Cork defeated Kilkenny after extra-time in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final. What club does Rebels boss Kieran Kingston hail from? Douglas Charleville

Glen Rovers Tracton

Kellie Harrington claimed boxing gold in what weight class at the Olympics? Lightweight Welterweight

Featherweight Middleweight

PSG completed the signing of Leo Messi this week. What number will he wear at his new club? 7 10

20 30

Brendan Maher retired from inter-county hurling this week. In what year did he captain Tipperary to the All-Ireland? 2010 2014

2016 2019

Dublin face Mayo in Sunday's All-Ireland TG4 ladies football semi-final. In what year did Mayo last reach the final? 2017 2018

2019 2020

Jack Grealish became the most expensive signing in Premier League history. Who is the second most expensive transfer ever? Virgil van Dijk Paul Pogba

Harry Maguire Romelu Lukaku

Rangers were dumped out of the Champions League by which Swedish side? Halmstad Malmö

IF Elfsborg Mjällby