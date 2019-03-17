'Raheem Sterling has had enough' and more of the week's best sportswriting

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling collects the ball in front of Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge in December. Source: Steven Paston

“The way he is covered, the way he is presented by the news media, is rooted in the fact that he is black. ‘One million percent,’ he said. It is that conviction that led him to take the risk, and to speak up, to become part of the global conversation — led by the likes of Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James — about equality.”

– Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling speaks to Rory Smith of the New York Times.

Kelly Catlin, who died last week at the age of 23. Source: Casey B. Gibson

“Christine Catlin knew something was wrong. It had been several days since the Catlin family had heard from Christine’s sister, Kelly. Text messages went unread. Phone calls went to voicemail. The spotty communication was not unfamiliar to Christine, as Kelly was often globetrotting to international cycling competitions. Yet there was urgency behind Kelly’s current silence.”

– Via Velo News, Kelly Catlin’s family explain the circumstances that led to the Olympic medalist’s suicide at 23 years of age.

Diarmuid Connolly holding the Sam Maguire Cup after the 2017 All-Ireland senior football final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Like so many Dubs, I was hoping to see him back in the sky-blue jersey again. Dermo has been around a long time now. Well over a decade. He has been pumping weights since the Pillar Caffrey era; back in the days when men were men and a black card was a drinks voucher for Coppers.”

– Writing for The Sports Chronicle, John Leonard gives his take on Dublin’s absent talisman Diarmuid Connolly.

Jockey Davy Russell with Presenting Percy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

”A few years ago the pair were playing golf in Claremorris when Kelly’s buggy overturned going up a hill, trapping the trainer underneath. Lynskey came to his aid, lifting the buggy clear and bringing his stricken friend to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar. The All-Ireland winner was there to bring Kelly back Craughwell too after the trainer had surgery on a broken leg. Their friendship is rock solid, however that hasn’t dulled their competitive instincts playing each other on the golf course.”

– David Coughlan goes behind the scenes with Pat Kelly and Presenting Percy for Buzz.ie.

