Springboks recall Arendse and Nkosi but Willemse ruled out for final round

Nkosi is yet to feature in the Rugby Championship while Arendse has completed a four-match ban after being sent off against New Zealand last month.

By AFP Monday 19 Sep 2022
Kurt-Lee Arendse scoring a try for the Bulls last season.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

WINGS KURT-LEE ARENDSE and Sibusiso Nkosi have been recalled by South Africa ahead of a final-round Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban on Saturday.

An ankle injury kept Nkosi out of the squad since the Springboks season began in July while Arendse has completed a four-match ban after being sent off against New Zealand last month.

Out-half Damian Willemse suffered concussion during a 36-20 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires at the weekend and has returned to his Stormers franchise to follow return-to-play protocols. The Boks have definitively ruled him out of Saturday’s test.

Utility back Warrick Gelant, hooker Joseph Dweba, lock Salmaan Moerat and loose forward Elrigh Louw have been released from the squad.

South Africa returned home on Monday after the victory over Argentina at the weekend set up a potentially thrilling climax to the Championship.

South Africa and New Zealand have 14 points each, Australia 10 and Argentina nine in the closest title race since the competition was launched 10 years ago.

New Zealand have dominated the southern hemisphere tournament, winning seven of the nine editions that involved all four teams with Australia and South Africa successful once each.

Coach Jacques Nienaber will name the Springboks matchday 23 on Tuesday for the match against the Pumas at Kings Park stadium.

– © AFP 2022

