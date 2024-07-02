Erasmus names powerful Springboks team to face Ireland

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS named a familiar-looking, experienced, and powerful team for Saturday’s first Test against Ireland in Pretoria [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Siya Kolisi captains the side for the clash at Loftus Versfeld, with 12 of his starting XV having also started last year’s World Cup final against New Zealand. The three other starters to face Ireland came off the bench in that World Cup final.

Erasmus has introduced loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp, second row Salmaan Moerat, and exciting versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to the Boks’ 6/2 bench split.

“Ireland have had the upper hand over us in the last few years and they will certainly want to build on that on Saturday,” said Erasmus of the challenge ahead.

“That said, we have a good idea of what to expect from them, especially after the World Cup last year.

“They have a few new players in their ranks this year, but so do we and that contributes to the excitement for the match. They are a physical team that never give up, but the margins between the teams are fairly small, so it’s going to be an intense battle and one that will require a resolute performance for the full 80 minutes.”

South Africa (v Ireland):

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ox Nché

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Kwagga Smith

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Salmaan Moerat

20. RG Snyman

21. Marco van Staden

22. Grant Williams

23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].