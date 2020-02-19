This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Werner penalty leaves Tottenham with mountain to climb against RB Leipzig

The German side missed a host of chances on a night they dominated the Premier League club on their own patch in north London.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 10:02 PM
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner (centre) celebrates scoring his side's winning goal.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

TOTTENHAM WILL AGAIN have to do it the hard way in the Champions League after they suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Spurs’ run to the final last season was full of great escapes and comeback wins and they will need another after Timo Werner’s second-half penalty gave the Bundesliga side a deserved win in their first ever knockout game in this competition.

It also sees 32-year-old Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has been dubbed ‘Baby Mourinho’ and is a rising star of European football, gain the edge over the man he has been named after.

But Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will claim this was not a fair fight as he was without two of his best attacking players, with the loss Son Heung-min on the eve of the match adding to that of Harry Kane.

tottenham-hotspur-v-rb-leipzig-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg-tottenham-hotspur-stadium A frustrated Jose Mourinho. Source: PA

The defeat would have been much worse had Hugo Lloris not produced a number of vital saves to keep Leipzig at bay, while Spurs struggled for clear opportunities at the other end.

Giovani Lo Celso had the best of them as his free-kick was turned on to the post, but it was a frustrating night for Mourinho.

Spurs will look to last season’s semi-final, where they turned around a similar first-leg defeat to Ajax with a dramatic night in Amsterdam, and there is the sense that something similar will be required in Leipzig on March 10.

 

Press Association

