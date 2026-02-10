JACOB RAMSEY FIRED Newcastle to a precious 2-1 Premier League win to pile the pressure on Thomas Frank and increase Tottenham’s relegation fears.
Spurs’ sorry domestic form coupled with an 11-player list of absentees had heightened concerns that the team were in a survival battle and this latest abject display will only serve as more evidence that the north London club are in a crisis situation.
Malick Thiaw’s stoppage-time effort ensured Newcastle held a deserved half-time lead and after Tottenham were booed off, home fans chanted for old boss Mauricio Pochettino.
A response followed and Archie Gray levelled in the 64th minute, but Ramsey swept home four minutes later to inflict a fifth defeat in nine matches on Tottenham, who have won only two of their last 17 league matches.
Frank faced “you’re getting sacked in the morning” chants from his own supporters ahead of full-time, with Spurs’ ownership left with a big decision to make over the head coach position with 12 days until the next fixture at home to rivals Arsenal.
Spurs sink to yet another defeat as they drop closer to relegation zone
